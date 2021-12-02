AJ Bell appoints Peter Birch as chief financial officer

Peter Birch will join the AJ Bell Board and Executive Management Board as Chief Financial Officer on 1st July 2022.
AJ Bell has named Peter Birch as its chief financial officer, who joins the firm from Deloitte LLP.

Subject to FCA approval, Birch will join AJ Bell on July 1, 2022. In addition to his role as CFO, he will also join the AJ Bell board and executive management board. 

At Deloitte, Birch is a financial services audit and assurance partner and will replace Michael Summersgill who was appointed AJ Bell's deputy chief executive officer in October. 

Summersgill will continue to undertake the duties of CFO until Peter joins the company on 1 July 2022.

Andy Bell, chief executive officer at AJ Bell, said: "I look forward to working with Peter, who brings considerable industry experience from his long career in financial services audit and assurance at Deloitte. He is a strong addition to our team as we focus on achieving our long-term growth ambitions."

Peter added: "I have followed the progress of AJ Bell for many years and have always been impressed by its strong culture and customer focus which has enabled it to grow into one of the UK's leading investment platforms. It is an exciting time to join the business and I look forward to helping the company to deliver on its long-term growth strategy."

