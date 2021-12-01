J O Hambro Capital Management appoints new head of marketing

Tom Hughes hired

clock • 1 min read
J O Hambro Capital Management appoints new head of marketing

J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) has named Tom Hughes as head of marketing and communications, UK, Europe, and Asia.

In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for JOHCM's marketing and communication activities across UK, Europe, and Asia, including growing the JOHCM and Regnan brand, as well as increasing range of the firm's product range.

Hughes most recently served as global head of digital marketing and operations at Allianz Global Investors, where he was responsible for all digital marketing activities, including the global digital marketing strategy, the operational effectiveness of the marketing department and leading global campaigns.

Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

Prior to this, Hughes was the head of Northern European marketing at Allianz Global Investors where he covered all marketing activities across Benelux, Nordics, and the UK.

Tjeerd Voskamp, JOHCM head of distribution of UK, Europe, and Asia said: "Hiring Tom is a key part of our ambitious growth plans. His proven expertise in devising and delivering award winning marketing campaigns, a deep understanding of digital marketing and strong leadership credentials will give us the ability to grow our business and better serve our clients across UK, Europe and Asia." 

Hughes joined the firm today (1 December) and will be based in London.

 

Related Topics

More on People moves

Lazard Asset Management expands sustainable investment offering
People moves

Lazard Asset Management strengthens sustainable investment offering with hires

Koen Popleu and Monika Kumar join from Candriam

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Candriam eyes UK growth
People moves

Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

High demand for ESG

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Neil Sparkes is joining Tilney S&W as a financial planner
People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires in Exeter expansion

Neil Sparkes joins from Francis Clark Financial Planning

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 30 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 