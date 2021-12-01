J O Hambro Capital Management appoints new head of marketing

In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for JOHCM's marketing and communication activities across UK, Europe, and Asia, including growing the JOHCM and Regnan brand, as well as increasing range of the firm's product range.

Hughes most recently served as global head of digital marketing and operations at Allianz Global Investors, where he was responsible for all digital marketing activities, including the global digital marketing strategy, the operational effectiveness of the marketing department and leading global campaigns.

Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

Prior to this, Hughes was the head of Northern European marketing at Allianz Global Investors where he covered all marketing activities across Benelux, Nordics, and the UK.

Tjeerd Voskamp, JOHCM head of distribution of UK, Europe, and Asia said: "Hiring Tom is a key part of our ambitious growth plans. His proven expertise in devising and delivering award winning marketing campaigns, a deep understanding of digital marketing and strong leadership credentials will give us the ability to grow our business and better serve our clients across UK, Europe and Asia."

Hughes joined the firm today (1 December) and will be based in London.