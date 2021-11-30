FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

In a policy statement issued today, the FCA said the new inducement rules mean research on firms below the threshold can be provided by brokers to asset managers on a "bundled basis" or for free.

Other changes include exemptions for third party research on fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) instruments and research from research providers that do not supply execution services or are part of a company that do.

Finally, it clarified that openly available written research does not fall within the scope of the inducement rules.

The FCA received 59 responses to the consultation paper which was issued in April. One of the key issues raised was the £200m market cap was too low.

However, the regulator said the "threshold is calibrated to target companies that do not have coverage and our analysis did not show that companies above this threshold had no coverage".

In May, Bloomberg Intelligence said the proposed changes to the MiFID II reporting rules could see asset managers save up to £6.7m in compliance costs a year, with fixed income the most likely beneficiary.