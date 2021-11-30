Global Palladium Fund surpasses $100m AUM

GPF said that it has seen "particularly strong flows" into its physically-backed copper, nickel, and carbon neutral nickel ETCs, as well as its gold ETC which is Europe's cheapest, with a 0.12% management fee.

GPF partially credits a rise in environmentalism for its growth, as copper is used extensively in green energy, while nickel is a key material in electric vehicle batteries.

The ETC provider also noted that its copper and nickel ETCs are the only physically-backed ETCs for both metals available to investors today. It said that it views investors as increasingly valuing a hard-asset approach to investing in metals.

Alex Stoyanov, GPF CEO, said: "Investor appetite for targeted, real-asset exposure to the low-carbon economy transition has jumped massively in the last 12-18 months, and with that we've seen steadily increasing interest in the key metals underpinning the technology and infrastructure vital to making the world's greener future a reality."

"While there are lots of exciting companies that may stand to benefit from the green transition, most of them exhibit significant correlation to the wider equity market, and as such don't really offer very pure or reliable exposure to this mega trend," added Timothy Harvey, head of business development at GPF.

"Investors are starting to look much more closely at metals in this context, and we are seeing a rapid evolution in terms of the sophistication with which they are approaching the asset class, particularly when it comes to understanding the importance of physical metal products compared to synthetic alternatives."