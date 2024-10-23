First Eagle Investments' Max Belmont: Gold as a strategic portfolio asset

Its reputation as a perceived safe haven stems from its consistent performance during periods of inflation, deflation, political instability, and even global crises such as pandemics and wars. This resilience makes gold a potential hedge for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios against market and geopolitical disruptions. Unlike other commodities, gold has little industrial use, which limits its sensitivity to economic cycles. This stability sets it apart from materials like copper, oil or silver, which fluctuate in value based on supply-demand dynamics in industrial pr...