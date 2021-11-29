Aegon UK multi-assets solutions business reaches £1bn AUM

Comes two years after launch

Richard Whitehall of Aegon UK
Richard Whitehall of Aegon UK

Aegon UK has reached £1bn assets under management in its multi-asset solutions business, two years after its launch.

The multi-asset solutions business delivers OEIC funds, such as Aegon's Risk-Managed Portfolios, alongside the company's insured investment solutions.

The company launched its first OEIC funds in May 2019, and in July 2020 added a range of Risk-Managed Portfolios, the first of its own funds to be widely available beyond a pension wrapper.

The portfolios are managed by Richard Whitehall, head of portfolio management at Aegon UK.

Aegon AM issues second payment to property investors

Aegon UK currently manages over £22bn in multi-asset strategies more broadly, for over a million customers.

The funds come with risk management and governance built in, to allow advisers to meet regulatory requirements such as MIFID II and PROD.

Tim Orton, managing director, investment solutions at Aegon UK said: "Reaching £1 billion assets under management in our multi-asset solutions business is a significant milestone. We are pleased to have achieved this in not much more than two years from launch.

"Our range of multi-asset funds aim to meet demand for value-focussed investment strategies offering a simpler way to invest whilst growing savings for investors across the risk spectrum."

