Retail investors show 'confidence' in long-term UCITS funds in Q3

Net assets in UCITS and AIFs grew by 2% and 1.3% respectively, reaching the combined total of €20.8trn in Q3, according to the latest data from EFAMA.

In sales terms, UCITS attracted net inflows to the tune of €179bn for the quarter, while AIFS saw €21bn of net new cash, up from the €18bn seen in Q2.

Following three quarters of "exceptionally" high sales, net sales of equity funds slowed in the third quarter against a backdrop of more volatile stock markets, EFAMA said. Nevertheless, they remained robust, according to the organisation.

Across UCITS and AIFs, equity funds took in a total net €58.4bn in Q3.

European investors perform volte-face on money market funds

At the same time investors increased their purchases of bonds and multi-asset funds which, EFAMA highlighted, enabled them to diversify their portfolios. Bonds saw inflows of over €65.8bn.

Net acquisitions of investment funds by European households also reached €117bn in the first half of the year.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research, said: "The first half of 2021 was marked by a significant reallocation of savings of European households towards investment funds.

"This could reflect a rise in household awareness on the opportunity cost of saving too much in bank deposits - especially in an environment of ultra-low interest rates and rising inflation.

"The sustained demand for long-term UCITS observed in the third quarter of 2021 suggests that retail investors remained confident in the potential return prospects offered by UCITS."