Fixed income funds favoured by investors in October

Equity strategies had mixed results over the month, with just £203m invested in equity funds overall. However, according to Morningstar, sustainable vehicles attracted significant inflows.

Across all the UK Equity categories, however, the month recorded outflows of £1.9bn.

BlackRock and Liontrust were among the most popular fund groups in October, although Morningstar said fund group assets remained "relatively stable" with few seeing significant inflows or outflows. Fidelity and Invesco were among the least popular in October.

In Europe, flows into equity funds rose when compared with the past three months, according to Morningstar, with assets in long-term funds domiciled in Europe reaching €12,006bn.

Those funds classified as Article 8 or Article 9 attracted €31bn and €9bn, respectively.

However, it was USD government bonds that saw the highest net inflows during the month, attracting €10.8bn.

The main laggard was UK large cap equity funds, which saw net redemptions of €1.7bn.