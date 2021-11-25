Fixed income funds favoured by investors in October

USD government bonds attracted €10.8bn as investors turned their backs on UK large cap equity funds

Equity strategies had mixed results over the month
Equity strategies had mixed results over the month

Allocation and fixed income funds dominated UK fund flows in October, as investors added £1bn in net inflows, according to Morningstar.

Equity strategies had mixed results over the month, with just £203m invested in equity funds overall. However, according to Morningstar, sustainable vehicles attracted significant inflows. 

Across all the UK Equity categories, however, the month recorded outflows of £1.9bn. 

BlackRock and Liontrust were among the most popular fund groups in October, although Morningstar said fund group assets remained "relatively stable" with few seeing significant inflows or outflows. Fidelity and Invesco were among the least popular in October. 

IA fund flows: Investors pile £1bn into responsible funds for seventh consecutive month

In Europe, flows into equity funds rose when compared with the past three months, according to Morningstar, with assets in long-term funds domiciled in Europe reaching €12,006bn. 

Those funds classified as Article 8 or Article 9 attracted €31bn and €9bn, respectively. 

However, it was USD government bonds that saw the highest net inflows during the month, attracting €10.8bn. 

The main laggard was UK large cap equity funds, which saw net redemptions of €1.7bn. 

