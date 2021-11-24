Brewin Dolphin attracts record fund inflows amid strong performance

Wealth manager drew in £4bn of capital in the year to the end of September

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 2 min read
Brewin Dolphin reported a jump in full-year earnings driven by record inflows
Image:

Brewin Dolphin reported a jump in full-year earnings driven by record inflows

Brewin Dolphin reported record discretionary gross flows of £4bn as total funds increased by 19.5% to £56.9bn, driven by positive net flows and strong investment performance.

The wealth manager reported strong total discretionary net flows of £1.9bn for the year ended 30 September 2021, which represents an annualised growth rate of 4.6%. It also attracted discretionary net flows of £0.5bn from direct clients and £1.4bn from indirect clients, of which £1bn flowed into its MPS solution and multi-asset Voyager fund range.

Total funds surged 19.5% over the last 12 months to £56.9bn as total discretionary funds jumped 20.9% to £49.8bn, pushed by positive net flows and strong investment performance.

The total income for the period increased by 12.3% to £405.9m, driven by strong market performance and record discretionary gross inflows.

Brewin Dolphin total funds surpass pre-Covid highs

Robin Beer, chief executive, said: "We have had an exceptional year achieving record discretionary inflows and are delivering on our growth ambitions. None of this would have been possible without our people, who have adapted so effectively to remote working and continue to focus on putting our clients at the centre of all their decision making. We have remained relevant by continuing to innovate our propositions whilst also developing our digital capabilities.

"We have started to drive operational efficiencies through our client management system and our new custody and settlement system is now live."

Both 1762 from Brewin Dolphin and the Wealth Core propositions performed well, driving a 25.7% growth to £41.6m in its financial planning income.

"Looking ahead to FY 2022, our priority is to complete the final phased rollout of functionality for our new custody and settlement system, which will complete in summer 2022. On completion, with our new technology capabilities coupled with the operational excellence programme, we expect to capture significant synergies and benefits across the business, supporting our vision to deliver double digit earnings per share growth by 2025.

Dividend cuts at Brewin Dolphin as growth slows in final quarter

"We remain focused on becoming the leading advice-focused digitally enabled wealth manager in the UK and Ireland, which we believe will allow us to benefit from sector growth and capture market share," Beer added.

The company's statutory pre-tax profit rose 16.7% to £72.5m and the final dividend per share is up 12.1% to 11.1p, taking total to 15.7p per share.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

British Business Investments made a record £473m in investments

VanEck's assets under management hit $7bn in Europe

More on Wealth managers

“The analysis of cryptoasset blockchain data is an essential aspect of the FCA toolkit when approaching its duties as supervisor of firms carrying out certain cryptoasset activity in the UK.”
Regulation

FCA seeks services of third-party crypto analyst

Tender offer worth £500,000

Georgie Lee
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Outgoing chair Charles Randell
Regulation

'Clear rationale for more NEDs' on the FCA board

Independent review

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
A permanent long-term solution remains 'far from clear'
Regulation

Synthetic LIBOR confirmation a 'welcome relief'

‘Not a silver bullet’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Global transition to renewable energy is a complex ESG journey

18 November 2021 • 5 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 