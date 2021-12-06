Helen Steers: Geographical allocation changes not worth getting worked up about

£2.1bn trust has less than 10% in the UK

clock • 2 min read
Helen Steers of Pantheon
Image:

Helen Steers of Pantheon

Amid reports of a private equity raid on corporate Britain, Helen Steers, manager of Pantheon International, is not getting “worked up” about year-to-year changes when it comes to geographical allocation of her private equity trust.

Private equity struck 640 deals in the UK until the end of October, more than any other year-to-date period on record according to Refinitiv. 

"From year to year, the amount of money going into the UK versus France, Germany will change," said Steers. "One or two big deals can change the statistics quite a bit and I do not get very worked up about year to year changes."

The £2.1bn trust has less than 10% in the UK. Its highest geographical allocation is to the US, which has dropped from near 60% to closer to 50% in the period from June 2015 to May 2021. 

However, that money has ended up in global funds which has grown from about 5% to 10% of the portfolio and Steers said a substantial proportion of that global money is in the US, so in reality the regional allocation has not altered that much. 

Another area of the market that has gained a lot of media attention is SPACs, which saw issuance skyrocket in beginning of the year.

Asset managers commit to executive pay engagement following LGIM's decision to end feedback

Steers said this has had a "positive impact" on the exit side of the portfolio.

The manager added that the IPO market has also been positive. It has traditionally been a smaller "route to exit" for the trust over the past few years but it has been bigger in the last year as tech -focused firms have floated. 

These exits have helped performance as the trust has returned 42.7% in the year to 19 November, while the MSCI World has returned 26%, according to FE fundinfo. 

However, despite the strength of the portfolio and its ability to successfully exit companies, it is struggling on a 16.1% discount, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Steers finds the discount "frustrating". "It feels like a perception problem," she explained. 

There are misperceptions, according to Steers, around the information the private equity sector has access to and relays to its investors, around the inability to have accurate valuations and the belief that it is invested primarily in old economies. 

"I can see how people might have had concerns because of what happened in the Global Financial Crisis. They were worried about that and then later about Covid-19, but we have come through all of that with flying colours, and carried on delivering great returns to investors," she said. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

BBGI CEO brushes aside concerns over trust's premium

AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

More on Investment Trusts

Nick Train
Investment Trusts

Nick Train: Lindsell Train IT's weak performance is 'short term'

Lindsell Train Investment Trust has lagged the benchmark

Jenny Turton
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
Frank Schramm of BBGI
Investment Trusts

BBGI CEO brushes aside concerns over trust's premium

Discount rate 0.3%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
There are currently 21 investment companies in the renewable energy infrastructure sector
Investment Trusts

AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

18% believe it will be the top performer

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

01 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 