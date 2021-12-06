Helen Steers: Geographical allocation changes not worth getting worked up about

Private equity struck 640 deals in the UK until the end of October, more than any other year-to-date period on record according to Refinitiv.

"From year to year, the amount of money going into the UK versus France, Germany will change," said Steers. "One or two big deals can change the statistics quite a bit and I do not get very worked up about year to year changes."

The £2.1bn trust has less than 10% in the UK. Its highest geographical allocation is to the US, which has dropped from near 60% to closer to 50% in the period from June 2015 to May 2021.

However, that money has ended up in global funds which has grown from about 5% to 10% of the portfolio and Steers said a substantial proportion of that global money is in the US, so in reality the regional allocation has not altered that much.

Another area of the market that has gained a lot of media attention is SPACs, which saw issuance skyrocket in beginning of the year.

Steers said this has had a "positive impact" on the exit side of the portfolio.

The manager added that the IPO market has also been positive. It has traditionally been a smaller "route to exit" for the trust over the past few years but it has been bigger in the last year as tech -focused firms have floated.

These exits have helped performance as the trust has returned 42.7% in the year to 19 November, while the MSCI World has returned 26%, according to FE fundinfo.

However, despite the strength of the portfolio and its ability to successfully exit companies, it is struggling on a 16.1% discount, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Steers finds the discount "frustrating". "It feels like a perception problem," she explained.

There are misperceptions, according to Steers, around the information the private equity sector has access to and relays to its investors, around the inability to have accurate valuations and the belief that it is invested primarily in old economies.

"I can see how people might have had concerns because of what happened in the Global Financial Crisis. They were worried about that and then later about Covid-19, but we have come through all of that with flying colours, and carried on delivering great returns to investors," she said.