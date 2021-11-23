S&P500 and Nasdaq fall after Powell nomination

Tech stocks slumped, while banking, mining and energy stocks appeared to do well overnight

clock • 1 min read
S&P500 and Nasdaq fall after Powell nomination
Image:

S&P500 and Nasdaq fall after Powell nomination

Despite the initial positive reaction to Jeremy Powell’s confirmed second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, the S&P ended lower on Monday.

The index ended the day down 0.32% and the Nasdaq declined by 1.26% as markets priced in faster tapering by the Fed and earlier rate hikes, which are now expected by mid-2022. 

Powell's re-election as Fed chair 'a relief for investors'

"Wall Street had a torrid session overnight as US long-dated bond yields jumped higher after the renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman. Rate-sensitive technology stocks slumped pushing the Nasdaq lower," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Meanwhile, banking stocks rose in sympathy with a steeper yield curve, which bodes well for future profitability, while a rise in commodity and oil prices boosted the mining and energy sector," he added.

The US dollar moved higher, driven by the anticipation of earlier rate hikes, with the dollar index up by 0.45%, according to Halley. 

"The index's initial target is the June 2020 highs around 97.80 with support at 96.00 and 95.50. Having come a long way in a short time, the index's relative strength index (RSI) indicator is now in overbought territory. That suggests the US Dollar is vulnerable to a short-term correction lower before resuming its uptrend," he said. 

President Biden also named Powell's rival, Lael Brainard, as the Fed's vice-chair. 

Related Topics

More on US

Partner Insight: How can global equity investing benefit from the Corporate Life Cycle Concept?
Equities

Partner Insight: How can global equity investing benefit from the Corporate Life Cycle Concept?

Peter Rutter, Royal London Asset Management’s Head of Equities, tells us about the Global Equity Select Fund

RLAM
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
Steve Wreford of Lazard Asset Management
Equities

It is time to pick winners amid the Covid weakness

Sports, hospitality, and entertainment sectors recovering

Steve Wreford
clock 16 November 2021 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Could economic uncertainties lead to investment style rotations, and what are the implications?
Equities

Partner Insight: Could economic uncertainties lead to investment style rotations, and what are the implications?

Peter Rutter, Royal London Asset Management’s Head of Equities, explains how the Corporate Life Cycle Concept is helping his team cope with the global economic outlook

RLAM
clock 15 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 