S&P500 and Nasdaq fall after Powell nomination

The index ended the day down 0.32% and the Nasdaq declined by 1.26% as markets priced in faster tapering by the Fed and earlier rate hikes, which are now expected by mid-2022.

Powell's re-election as Fed chair 'a relief for investors'

"Wall Street had a torrid session overnight as US long-dated bond yields jumped higher after the renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman. Rate-sensitive technology stocks slumped pushing the Nasdaq lower," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Meanwhile, banking stocks rose in sympathy with a steeper yield curve, which bodes well for future profitability, while a rise in commodity and oil prices boosted the mining and energy sector," he added.

The US dollar moved higher, driven by the anticipation of earlier rate hikes, with the dollar index up by 0.45%, according to Halley.

"The index's initial target is the June 2020 highs around 97.80 with support at 96.00 and 95.50. Having come a long way in a short time, the index's relative strength index (RSI) indicator is now in overbought territory. That suggests the US Dollar is vulnerable to a short-term correction lower before resuming its uptrend," he said.

President Biden also named Powell's rival, Lael Brainard, as the Fed's vice-chair.