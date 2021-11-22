Powell's re-election as Fed chair 'a relief for investors'

Commenting on the market reaction to Powell's nomination for a second term as Fed chair, Olivier Konzeoue, FX sales trader at Saxo Markets, said: "It seems continuity prevailed as President Biden named Jerome Powell for a second term, whilst [Lael] Brainard is nominated as vice chair."

Konzeoue highlighted that US futures extended gains on Powell's re-election with the Nasdaq responding with a positive 0.45% while the S&P rose by 0.33% on Monday (22 November). Overnight, however both markets started to slide.

Meanwhile, the banking sector is benefitting the most with JP Morgan and Citigroup rising close to 2% after US equities closed last week with new all-time highs, highlighted Konzeoue.

"Looking ahead, the decision to re-appoint Jerome Powell also removes uncertainty with his current term ending in February 2022. If there had been delays, this may have caused significant market anxiety but with Powell back in the driving seat, we expect to see minimal market impact."

Rathbones bullish on US equities but cautions on Biden tax plans

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at multi-asset investment platform eToro, said Powell's renomination as chair of the Fed was a "relief" to investors who did not want to see a change of leadership during the current inflation debate and "as the Fed was starting to taper its bond purchases and prepare to raise interest rates next year.

"Powell's nomination for a second four-year term provides stability to investors and gives markets one less issue to worry about as inflation is higher than expected, virus cases rising again, and the Federal Government debt ceiling needs to be increased very soon," he added.

Charles-Henry Monchau, CIO of Bank SYZ, also said that when Biden "finally took his decision", it was "taken as a relief by the market".

With equities going up, Monchau stated that keeping the existing chair in place "reduces uncertainty and confirms the Fed is currently well taken by the market and Powell has a track-record of handling financial crisis".

He added that Brainard is a progressivist and proponent of Modern Monetary Theory, which can "create unease" for the market

As US 10-year bond yields are on the rise, Monchau puts the steeping curve down to Powell being supposedly less dovish than Brainard.

IW Long Reads: Getting down to business - How will Biden's Presidency affect markets?

Nevertheless, despite the uncertainty preceding Powell's re-election, for some commentators his second term as Fed chair came as no surprise.

Dan Suzuki, deputy CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors, said: "It seems in line with what the tea leaves were indicating. The democrats gave up the option of a future inflation scapegoat in favour of a well-respected known entity that was supported by Yellen.

"While on paper, Powell leans slightly more hawkish than Brainard, their policies are very similar, and Powell provides more consistency and less uncertainty. Biden still has more appointments that will shape the overall make-up of the Fed."

Monchau, who also said the decision came as "no surprise" pointed out that tradition is for the Fed chair to stay in place for two years, even if they are not in the same political camp as the president, as is the current case.

"Trump broke tradition in firing Yellen, but Yellen is still backing Powell," he said.