Amundi adds to ESG ETF range with China and EM ex-China equities ETFs

Partnered with AllianceBernstein for launch

clock • 1 min read
David Hutchins, portfolio manager of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein
Image:

David Hutchins, portfolio manager of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein

Amundi has expanded its ESG ETF range with the addition of two ETFs providing exposure to Chinese equities and emerging markets ex-China, in collaboration with AllianceBernstein.

The Amundi MSCI Emerging ex-China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR and the Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR have been listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The new ETFs both apply exclusion filters to companies involved in controversial activities, including tobacco, weapons and thermal coal, and also select the top 50% of companies in each sector by ESG score.

They are classified as Article 8 under SFDR regulation and each ETF has an ongoing charge of 0.35%.

Amundi appoints new head of marketing and products

Amundi partnered with AllianceBernstein to develop and launch the core emerging market equity ESG exposures.

David Hutchins, portfolio manager of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein, said: "Integrating consistent ESG considerations into all of our investments within our multi-asset portfolios, including our target date funds widely used by UK DC plans, is fundamentally important to the way we and our clients think.

"In addition, we no longer think that China should be considered as an emerging market and a more sophisticated approach is needed to the world's second-largest economy, which increasingly shares little in common with the emerging markets it is often bucketed with."

ESG is integrated in more than $456bn of assets managed by AllianceBernstein.

Gaëtan Delculée, global head of ETF, indexing and smart beta sales at Amundi, added: "We are delighted with our partnership with AllianceBernstein, which illustrates our commitment to providing ongoing dialogue with clients and responding to their individual needs. As a dedicated partner and responsible investing leader, we believe it is incumbent upon us to guide and support our clients throughout their ESG journey."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Polar Capital grows AUM to £23.4bn as EM and healthcare funds attract net inflows

HSBC Asset Management closes Private Equity Opportunities II fund at $1bn

More on Funds

Initial admission and dealings in ordinary shares will commence at 8am on 14 December.
Investment Trusts

Government-backed Asia sustainable energy infrastructure trust IPO opens to retail investors

$335m raise

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
Quilter adds to MPS with fund range
Funds

Quilter enhances MPS with Building Block fund range

Broad range of investment exposures

Alex Rolandi
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
NextEnergy Solar trust embarking on 'next phase of growth' as it hints at more fundraising
Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar trust embarking on 'next phase of growth' as it hints at more fundraising

Believes significantly differentiated from new Atrato solar trust

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Quantamental investing - The best of both worlds?

16 November 2021 • 3 min read
06

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 