Schroders predicts rate hikes in December and February

Prediction change follows high inflation numbers yesterday

Following the announcement that inflation had reached 4.2% yesterday, Schroders has changed its forecast for the Bank of England, predicting a rate hike next month.

Schroders senior European economist Azad Zangana said today (18 November) that the BoE will increase rates to 0.25% on 16 December, then again to 0.50% in February 2022. Schroders also predicts further increases to take place in 2023.

Zangana said that while Schroders believed the November hold had been the right decision, "this week's labour market statistics release has revealed a much stronger environment, and so we have changed our call".

He cited three reasons for the changing prediction, with "stronger than expected labour market data published this week" as the main reason, due to both a rise in hires and a sharp increase in average hours worked.

Bank of England 'showdown' on inflation imminent

Zangana also said that the ‘quit rate', or job turnover rate, had risen, which will likely lead to higher pay growth, as higher salaries are often the motivation for changing companies.

Finally, Zangana said that the lack of a catastrophic reaction to the end of the furlough scheme means the worst of its potential impacts had been avoided, though he did note that data covering the period is not yet available so the full impacts could not yet be understood.

He also said that October's labour statistics will be released two days before the BoE's decision, but added that "our view, the following release in January is needed to have a better understanding of the situation due to the lags involved in the data capturing these types of events".

Zangana explained the BoE was closely following the possible undershoot of inflation in 2023, which could mean it would be reluctant to push ahead with a second rates rise in February next year. However, he concluded that "on balance, projections of inflation going above 5% in the near-term will dominate headlines and hence, the BoE can press ahead in February".

After this, he sees the BoE holding rates until the ‘trough in inflation' in April 2023, whereafter there will likely be further rate hikes.

