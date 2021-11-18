Global X unveils seven thematic ETFs for European investors

Funds target technology trends

Global X ETFs targets tech themes
Global X ETFs targets tech themes

Global X ETFs has launched seven UCITS-compliant ETFs focusing on themes such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence as it seeks to capitalise on "increased adoption" of developing technologies.

The seven ETFs, listed on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra, join the firm's existing five European UCITS ETFs launched in December last year.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF will be available for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.5% and tracks the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic v2 Index.

It will target "companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence", according to the New York-based ETF provider.

The Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF will be available for a TER of 0.5% and tracks the Indxx Cybersecurity v2 Index. It aims to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology.

Global X ETFs launches trio of thematic funds

Global X CleanTech UCITS ETF, tracking the Indxx Global CleanTech v2 Index, will invest in companies set to benefit from the adoption of technologies that reduce negative environmental impacts, and is also available for a TER of 0.5%.

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles UCITS ETF, which tracks the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles v2 Index, "provides exposure to autonomous vehicle technology, electric vehicles (EV), and EV components and materials".

The firm is also seeking to tap into evolving e-commerce trends with the Global X E-commerce UCITS ETF, while the Global X FinTech UCITS ETF "strives to invest in companies on the leading edge of the emerging financial techology sector", with TERs of 0.5% and 0.6% respectively.

Global X lands in Europe with video games and digital health ETFs

Finally, the Global X Internet of Things UCITS ETF "seeks to invest in companies that stand to potentially benefit from the broader adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), as enabled by technologies such as WiFi, 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and fiber optics". Available for a TER of 0.6%, it tracks the Indxx Global Internet of Things Thematic v2 Index.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, commented: "This latest launch is representative of the firm's rapid European growth and we're thrilled to be able to offer investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes in the form of 12 total UCITS ETFs."

Rob Oliver, head of business development in Europe, added: "Digital transformation of the global economy continues to be a major driver of change throughout the value chain, challenging traditional investment frameworks. Accurately capturing firms leading in disruptive themes requires a forward-looking investment approach to identify the fast-growing trends of the next decade.

"Through thematic investing, investors can gain targeted exposure to certain disruptive themes like the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), E-Commerce, and 5G, and we expect to see huge investment and advancements in these themes over the next decade."

