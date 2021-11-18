Charles Stanley FuMA up 7%

According to its interim results statement, the firm also saw a 12.2% increase in revenue with growth coming from all three divisions, while pre-tax profits were up by 40.9% at £9.3m.

Paul Abberley, CEO of Charles Stanley group, said: "The group has performed well, aided by the improvement in investor confidence following the onset of the coronavirus vaccination programme and global economic recovery. We are continuing with initiatives to enhance our customer proposition, including a streamlined digital offering."

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m The company also provided an update on the proposed acquisition by Raymond James UK Wealth Management, stating that this was still "subject to FCA approval and sanction by the court", adding that it was expected to complete in December 2021.

The interim dividend increased to 4p per share, from 3p per share in the previous six-month period.

Abberley said: "The recommended offer by Raymond James is expected to conclude in December 2021, subject to FCA and Court approvals. We remain confident that our acquisition by Raymond James will bring benefits for clients and staff and create new opportunities for the business to flourish."