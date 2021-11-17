BNY Mellon taps Natixis for head of European distribution

The $2.3trn New York-based firm has appointed Shafer to oversee its UK and continental European businesses.

He joins from Natixis Investment Managers where he worked for eight years, most recently as head of international distribution covering financial institutions, intermediary, retail markets and captive assets.

Shafer will report to Matt Oomen, global head of distribution at BNYMIM.

He will also focus on setting and executing long-term growth plans in countries BNYMIM is active, as well as new opportunities.

He will oversee regional business and product development, as well as client service strategy.

"Matt is a highly experienced and well-respected distribution leader in the asset management industry. He brings with him a significant understanding of our clients and the investment challenges that they face, as well as a background in building and growing distribution businesses across the UK and continental Europe," said Oomen.

Shafer will join BNYMIM in January 2022 and will be based in London, UK.