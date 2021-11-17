BNY Mellon taps Natixis for head of European distribution

New role

clock • 1 min read
BNY Mellon taps Natixis for head of European distribution

BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNYMIM) has hired Matt Shafer to head up European distribution at the firm, in a newly created role.

The $2.3trn New York-based firm has appointed Shafer to oversee its UK and continental European businesses.

He joins from Natixis Investment Managers where he worked for eight years, most recently as head of international distribution covering financial institutions, intermediary, retail markets and captive assets.

Shafer will report to Matt Oomen, global head of distribution at BNYMIM.

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

He will also focus on setting and executing long-term growth plans in countries BNYMIM is active, as well as new opportunities.

He will oversee regional business and product development, as well as client service strategy.

"Matt is a highly experienced and well-respected distribution leader in the asset management industry. He brings with him a significant understanding of our clients and the investment challenges that they face, as well as a background in building and growing distribution businesses across the UK and continental Europe," said Oomen.

Shafer will join BNYMIM in January 2022 and will be based in London, UK. 

Related Topics

More on People moves

Gresham House has appointed Jonathan Walker and Rosie French to its sustainable investment team
People moves

Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

Jonathan Walker and Rosie French join firm

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
Jeffrey Palma will be responsible for leading Cohen & Steers' asset allocation teams, strategies and macroeconomic research
People moves

Cohen & Steers names Jeffrey Palma head of multi-asset solutions

Joins from State Street Global Advisors

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Amisha Chohan will also chair Quilter Cheviot's AIM strategy committee
People moves

Quilter Cheviot names new head of small-cap strategy

Amisha Chohan promoted

Ellie Duncan
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Accents speak louder: How speech affects our life chances

10 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Gary Potter retires from industry after more than four decades

15 November 2021 • 2 min read
18 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 