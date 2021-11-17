UK inflation reaches highest level in a decade at 4.2%

Core CPI inflation reached 3.4%, up from 2.9% in September, with CPIH inflation rising to 3.8% from 2.9%.

While CPI overshot market expectations of 3.9%, inflation outstripped the consensus across core CPI (which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) and CPIH (including housing costs), according to Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

The main contributor of inflation came from electricity, gas and other fuel price increases, "which are particularly sharp given the government's increase in the energy price cap in October", according to Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

Carter noted that "12-month inflation rates for electricity and gas stand at a staggering 18.8% and 28.1% respectively, the highest annual rates since 2009. With petrol prices the highest since September 2012, motor fuel price hikes were also a big contributor to the elevated CPI numbers."

Casali said that other causes for the sharp rise in inflation included "a partial reversal of VAT cuts in the hospitality sector, where costs may be passed on to customers," as well as "increased global cost pressures from supply chain disruption, as evidenced in higher used car prices".

"Given the momentum behind the price data and strengthening private demand, the risk of a higher future inflation rate remains tilted to the upside," he added.

BoE defies market expectations by holding rates

Analyst consensus was that these results put more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at their next Monetary Policy Committee meeting next month. However, Dan Boardman-Weston, CIO of BRI Wealth Management, said that "nothing we see leads us to believe that this inflation is permanent and as we start heading into Spring next year the figures will start falling rapidly".

"The Bank of England needs to be careful that they are not too hasty in tightening monetary policy as a policy misstep could do more harm to the economy than this transitory inflation we are witnessing," he added.