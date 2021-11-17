UK inflation reaches highest level in a decade at 4.2%

Overshot market expectation of 3.9%

clock • 2 min read
Core CPI inflation reached 3.4%, up from 2.9% in September, with CPIH inflation rising to 3.8% from 2.9%.
Image:

Core CPI inflation reached 3.4%, up from 2.9% in September, with CPIH inflation rising to 3.8% from 2.9%.

UK annual CPI inflation reached 4.2% in October, its highest level since November 2011, and up from 3.1% in September.

While CPI overshot market expectations of 3.9%, inflation outstripped the consensus across core CPI (which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) and CPIH (including housing costs), according to Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

Core CPI inflation reached 3.4%, up from 2.9% in September, with CPIH inflation rising to 3.8% from 2.9%.

The main contributor of inflation came from electricity, gas and other fuel price increases, "which are particularly sharp given the government's increase in the energy price cap in October", according to Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

Carter noted that "12-month inflation rates for electricity and gas stand at a staggering 18.8% and 28.1% respectively, the highest annual rates since 2009. With petrol prices the highest since September 2012, motor fuel price hikes were also a big contributor to the elevated CPI numbers."

Casali said that other causes for the sharp rise in inflation included "a partial reversal of VAT cuts in the hospitality sector, where costs may be passed on to customers," as well as "increased global cost pressures from supply chain disruption, as evidenced in higher used car prices".

"Given the momentum behind the price data and strengthening private demand, the risk of a higher future inflation rate remains tilted to the upside," he added.

BoE defies market expectations by holding rates

Analyst consensus was that these results put more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at their next Monetary Policy Committee meeting next month. However, Dan Boardman-Weston, CIO of BRI Wealth Management, said that "nothing we see leads us to believe that this inflation is permanent and as we start heading into Spring next year the figures will start falling rapidly".

"The Bank of England needs to be careful that they are not too hasty in tightening monetary policy as a policy misstep could do more harm to the economy than this transitory inflation we are witnessing," he added.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Tatton Asset Management boosts AUM 20% over six months

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

More on UK

Sterling rose against the euro to its strongest level since February 2020
UK

Bank of England 'showdown' on inflation imminent

Inflation rises to 4.2% in October

Georgie Lee
clock 17 November 2021 • 3 min read
83 companies have joined the London Stock Exchange so far this year
UK

Liontrust's Alex Wedge: The seven IPOs we liked this year

The Liontrust fund manager looks at the seven funds the group has added to its range.

Alex Wedge
clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen
Markets

Yellen says inflation will come down as US economy recovers from Covid - reports

Pandemic ‘calling the shots’

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Gary Potter retires from industry after more than four decades

15 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

Urban Logistics trust looks to raise £200m and applies for LSE's main market

15 November 2021 • 2 min read
18 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 