Synthetic LIBOR confirmation a 'welcome relief'

A permanent long-term solution remains 'far from clear'
A permanent long-term solution remains 'far from clear'

The Financial Conduct Authority’s confirmation of synthetic LIBOR rates for six sterling and Japanese yen settings has been met with positivity by the industry.

Robin Penfold, partner at TLT, said the decision to permit "broad use" of the synthetic LIBOR rates was a "welcome relief to many across the financial services industry still engaging with the challenges of what to do with ‘tough legacy' contracts" when the current iteration of LIBOR comes to an end this year.

FCA confirms use of synthetic LIBOR for six settings with little change to initial proposal

Global head of LIBOR transition at Norton Rose Fulbright Davide Barzilai agreed, saying the announcement brought the market "certainty".

"This fix has been on the cards for some time but there has been some uncertainty as to permitted use cases," he said, but added that "in any event, this is recognised to be a short term fix (one year, in the case of Japanese Yen) and regulated firms have to continue with their efforts to amend contracts away from LIBOR so the work will continue into 2022."

Chris Clark, capital markets partner at CMS, also noted the decision was "not a silver bullet for underlying problems" but would at least prevent the affected contracts reaching the "impending cliff-edge".

Penfold added that a "permanent long-term solution…remains far from clear" and that there were many signs the FCA may have to revisit whether limitations or restrictions on the usage of the synthetic rates are "necessary".

The FCA stated it does not intend to renew the compulsion and publication of the three Japanese yen settings beyond 2022
FCA confirms use of synthetic LIBOR for six settings with little change to initial proposal

Japanese yen LIBOR to end in 2022

