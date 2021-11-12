COP26: New draft weakens language on fossil fuel phaseout

Talks may overrun past Friday

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
New draft agreement walks a fine line between the demands of developing and richer nations
Image:

New draft agreement walks a fine line between the demands of developing and richer nations

The latest version of the COP26 draft agreement, published this Friday (12 November), retains an unprecedented reference to fossil fuels, but has softened the language after a fierce campaign from major coal, oil and gas producers to have it removed entirely.

But the substance in this draft is weaker than the previous one, using watered down language, some of which can be open to interpretation.

The first draft of the "cover decision" for the overarching agreement at the summit called for countries "to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels".

Rathbone Greenbank's Day: 'We need to try harder, but we are on the right track'

In the new draft, this has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, "including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels".

It also says the upgrade of pledges should take into account "different national circumstances", referring to the differences between rich and poor countries.

That could placate some developing countries, which say it is unfair to expect them to quit fossil fuels and cut emissions at the same speed as the rich countries whose emissions are largely responsible for causing climate change.

COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation in surprise pledge

 The COP26 summit is now nearing its final hours in Glasgow after a fortnight of intense talks. Most expect the negotiations to overrun as delegates wrangle over issues.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation in surprise pledge

Rathbone Greenbank's Day: 'We need to try harder, but we are on the right track'

More on ESG

CASCAID ambassador Jeremy Roberts
ESG

CASCAID relaunches to support the NSPCC in 2022

Aims to raise £1m

Investment Week
clock 12 November 2021 • 2 min read
Merlin Piscitelli of Datasite
ESG

COP26 and the future of M&A

Dealmakers aware of ESG issues

Merlin Piscitelli
clock 12 November 2021 • 4 min read
Green finance: At a glance
ESG

Green finance: At a glance

A comprehensive guide to green finance policies past and present

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 12 November 2021 • 6 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 