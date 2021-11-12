Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

Fund shrank 1.6% in October

clock • 1 min read
Co-managers Michaell Lindsell and Nick Train
Image:

Co-managers Michaell Lindsell and Nick Train

The recent underperformance of Lindsell Train’s £8.4bn Global Equity fund is partially due to the outperformance of energy and tech sector, according to co-manager Michael Lindsell.

 The vehicle, which is co-managed by Lindsell, Nick Train and James Bullock, has underperformed this year, seeing growth of just 1.1% year-to-date compared to 19.1% for the MSCI World index.

While it has also struggled over three years relative to the performance of its benchmark, Lindsell Train Global Equity suffered a difficult October after it lost 1.6%, compared to the MSCI World's return of 3.9%. 

The fund's monthly report, written by Lindsell, credits the strong performance of the tech and energy sectors as contributing to this gap. The fund holds only three tech companies and nothing in energy.

Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

Lindsell said "the highly concentrated nature of our portfolio is currently working against fund returns" but added that the managers did not plan to alter the portfolio, as they see longer-term value coming from its investments, such as in recent investments in Prada.

A sector that the manager is enthusiastic about is "companies we own that possess and create valuable media content or data", such as Disney or even the Japan Exchange Group, with its store of Japanese share trading data.

However, he noted that "the 36% of the portfolio invested in media content and data owners has generated a total weighted return of just 8% since the beginning of 2020", becoming a major factor in its 2021 underperformance. Nevertheless, he described the gap in performance between these firms and the tech sector as "unjustified".

Firms that have particularly underperformed that are highlighted in the report include PayPal, one of the three ‘pure tech' companies within the portfolio. PayPal fell by 11% over the past month due to rumours of a planned bid for social media site Pinterest. Other underperformers included Nintendo and The London Stock Exchange.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Survey: ESG least important factor for private investors in trusts

FCA under fire over LV sale

More on UK

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards Winners: Franklin Templeton
ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards winner interview: Franklin Templeton

Catching up with this year's winners

Rebecca Hancock
clock 11 November 2021 • 4 min read
AVI calls for dismissal of TPIL non-exec Joshua Targoff
Investment Trusts

AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Threat of legal action reiterated

Alex Rolandi
clock 11 November 2021 • 2 min read
ETF targets digital payments economy
ETFs

Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

Digital wallets, payments and currencies

Alex Rolandi
clock 11 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 