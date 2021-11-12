Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

The vehicle, which is co-managed by Lindsell, Nick Train and James Bullock, has underperformed this year, seeing growth of just 1.1% year-to-date compared to 19.1% for the MSCI World index.

While it has also struggled over three years relative to the performance of its benchmark, Lindsell Train Global Equity suffered a difficult October after it lost 1.6%, compared to the MSCI World's return of 3.9%.

The fund's monthly report, written by Lindsell, credits the strong performance of the tech and energy sectors as contributing to this gap. The fund holds only three tech companies and nothing in energy.

Lindsell said "the highly concentrated nature of our portfolio is currently working against fund returns" but added that the managers did not plan to alter the portfolio, as they see longer-term value coming from its investments, such as in recent investments in Prada.

A sector that the manager is enthusiastic about is "companies we own that possess and create valuable media content or data", such as Disney or even the Japan Exchange Group, with its store of Japanese share trading data.

However, he noted that "the 36% of the portfolio invested in media content and data owners has generated a total weighted return of just 8% since the beginning of 2020", becoming a major factor in its 2021 underperformance. Nevertheless, he described the gap in performance between these firms and the tech sector as "unjustified".

Firms that have particularly underperformed that are highlighted in the report include PayPal, one of the three ‘pure tech' companies within the portfolio. PayPal fell by 11% over the past month due to rumours of a planned bid for social media site Pinterest. Other underperformers included Nintendo and The London Stock Exchange.