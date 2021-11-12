Rathbone Greenbank's Day: 'We need to try harder, but we are on the right track'

As we enter the final hours of COP26, was this summit a success or a failure?

I think it is a success if the pledges, the commitments, the ambitions that have been stated, do turn into action. But also more needs to be done. It is successful from a point of view that it is a starting point. But it is not a success in that we have not seen the things on the ground take place. We know from the scientific community, that the pledges that are going through will not get us to 1.5ºC, the best estimates at the moment, puts us at 1.8ºC or 1.9ºC. So we are still above where we need to be. From that point of view, no, it isn't a success completely. But I do think it has set a good starting point for making sure that the transition is underway.

Is there momentum behind achieving that Paris Goal?

The collaboration we have seen at COP26 has been amazing and really inspiring. We have got some countries that were not in the game before coming on board like India with new net zero pledges, China on board in regards to deforestation pledges. We need to try harder, but we are on the right track.

COP26 was supposed to deliver on Paris but most pledges are for 2050 if not further. Can we afford to keep postponing it?

COP21 was definitely about setting the scene and the framework. Here it is more about the ‘how do we do it' and it is inspiring to see a lot of people on stage, working together across governments, organisations, private companies, showcasing what they have done already on the ground but also their ambitions for more.

Can we trust the pledges?

That is where we do need to see more tangible transition pathways. The deforestation pledge that we see is literally one page at the moment, it has to be built on. But we are now at more than 100 [countries involved], covering some 85% of the areas where deforestation is at risk. I also believe we have been through a huge revolution over the last ten years in terms of transparency, and that is the difference. I do not think we are going to leave COP26 and governments and companies will not be scrutinised on whether or not they have delivered.

You have spoken publicly about the need for a ‘just transition'. What do you mean by that?

The just transition is really, very simply that you leave no one behind in this. We have heard over and over again at COP26 that the ones that have least contributed to the problems around greenhouse gas emissions are the ones that are now at the forefront of climate change crisis. We have heard from the Pacific Islands, from Africa - the head of the African Development Bank gave a powerful speech about how Africa has only contributed 3% to the greenhouse gas emissions and yet their countries have been at the forefront of real suffering. It is a case of the developed countries understanding that they do have a responsibility to look after developing nations; they have been the ones able to climb the ladder in terms of economic stability at the expense of developing nations.

What can investors do to push that transition forward?

Investors have a powerful role within this. Our job at Greenbank is very much to empower investors to make sure that they can invest in a more positive future through the companies they invest in. And investment is going the be the real challenge. It is something that sets the signal across the whole corporate chain, in terms of how we - as investment managers - demand higher standards from companies, while they in turn, need to demand higher standards from their suppliers. It is about making sure this is all the way along the line, and a lot of it now is smart investment.

Is it a new type of investor that is focusing on ESG?

Now we are seeing people from the younger generation - certainly the millennials - understand the issues to a good degree, and they do see it as their world in the future that is going to be impacted by [climate change] so it feels like a very personal type of journey for them. In terms of investing, we quite often now see the parents coming in after being encouraged by the younger generation in the family.

What should ESG investors look for in a company?

What we are trying to do with investments is look at supporting those that are the sustainable industries, the ones that we think will contribute toward the solutions in the future or be aligned operationally to a better environmental, social governance, future as well. So that is very smart investment as we are demanding from companies that they have a better vision for the future.

Is the quality of the data important, particularly to tackle greenwashing?

Data is really important. And there has not been a standardisation today around sustainability data. So again, we welcome the announcements, as well, in terms of looking at standardising that data so that we have an equivalent to the accounting standards. We are seeing from a lot of financial advisers that they are bamboozled by the language at the moment, and understandably, I think everybody is using it in a very different way.

You have mentioned before that ‘there will be no jobs on a dead planet'. As COP26 comes to an end, what is your feeling looking forward?

I think the future that we are building will have an enormous amount of job creation.