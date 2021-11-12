COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation in surprise pledge

The world's two biggest emitters,who had been trading insults for the first week of the conference, unveiled on Wednesday evening (10 November) a joint declaration that would see Washington and Beijing cooperate closely on the emissions cuts scientists say are needed in the next ten years to stay within 1.5C.

The rare joint declaration said both sides will "recall their firm commitment to work together" to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

They called for stepped-up efforts to close the "significant gap" that remains to achieve that target.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, compared the plan to the agreements to reduce nuclear weapon arsenals in the cold war. "You have to look beyond differences sometimes to find a way forward."

"Climate change is becoming an increasingly urgent challenge. We hope this joint declaration will help to achieve success at COP26," Xie Zhenhua, China's head of delegation, added.

The announcement came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators trying to reach an agreement over ways to limit global warming to 1.5ºC-2ºC.