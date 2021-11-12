COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation in surprise pledge

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
An installation on the COP26 campus in Glasgow | Credit: COP26
Image:

An installation on the COP26 campus in Glasgow | Credit: COP26

China and the US have agreed to boost climate co-operation over the next decade, in a surprise announcement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The world's two biggest emitters,who had been trading insults for the first week of the conference, unveiled on Wednesday evening (10 November) a joint declaration that would see Washington and Beijing cooperate closely on the emissions cuts scientists say are needed in the next ten years to stay within 1.5C.

The rare joint declaration said both sides will "recall their firm commitment to work together" to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

They called for stepped-up efforts to close the "significant gap" that remains to achieve that target.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, compared the plan to the agreements to reduce nuclear weapon arsenals in the cold war. "You have to look beyond differences sometimes to find a way forward."

"Climate change is becoming an increasingly urgent challenge. We hope this joint declaration will help to achieve success at COP26,"  Xie Zhenhua, China's head of delegation, added.

The announcement came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators trying to reach an agreement over ways to limit global warming to 1.5ºC-2ºC.

 

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Rathbone Greenbank's Day: 'We need to try harder, but we are on the right track'

COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

More on ESG

Nicola Day, deputy head of Rathbone Green Bank Investments, at COP26
ESG

Rathbone Greenbank's Day: 'We need to try harder, but we are on the right track'

COP26 Interview

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 12 November 2021 • 5 min read
Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards Winners: Franklin Templeton
ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards winner interview: Franklin Templeton

Catching up with this year's winners

Rebecca Hancock
clock 11 November 2021 • 4 min read
Head to Head podcast: Episode 1
ESG

Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

Debating industry topics

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 