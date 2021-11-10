COP26: Janus Henderson to publish new report on furthering decarbonisation

Janus Henderson’s Decarbonisation Panel at COP26

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson
Image:

Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson will publish a new series of reports investigating decarbonisation and the part governments, corporates, capital markets and asset managers need to play to facilitate further decarbonisation across the world.

For the purposes of the report, emerging markets will be divided into four regions: Eastern Europe; Africa and the Middle East; Latin America and Asia. The first of the four regional reports will be published in the first quarter of 2022.

At the World Climate Summit in Glasgow on Monday (8 November), Janus Henderson convened a panel to discuss whether decarbonisation could be an opportunity for emerging markets, rather than a challenge to mitigate.

Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson, said: "Our panel was the jumping off point. There are success stories like Chile where markets are already in the midst of their own decarbonisation journey. Our reports will set out the role that needs to be played by governments, corporates, capital markets and asset managers to facilitate further decarbonisation.

"The asset management industry is hungry to play its part in resolving the risk of climate change, but it cannot solve this problem alone. Our new series of reports will outline the role we all need to play in helping emerging markets decarbonise."

