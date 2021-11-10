US inflation surge may remain 'uncomfortably high' as CPI reaches 6.2%

Energy costs have soared 4.8% over the past month alone, with the figure up 30% year-on-year.

The figure shoots past consensus expectations, which had pegged the rise at 5.8%, while core inflation figures, excluding food and energy, rose 4.6% compared with last year.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, suggested it is possible for this inflationary peak to remain "uncomfortably high".

"Used car prices look set for further gains, shelter costs are picking up, while services demand is recovering from the Delta Covid wave," he explained. "We are also heading into the Christmas and Lunar New Year period which is likely to exacerbate goods shortages amid low inventories and ongoing supply-chain difficulties."

The key message from the data, according to Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson, is that "underlying inflationary pressures continue to grow".

"For instance, last month's data showed that three categories (shelter, used cars and transportation prices) accounted for 58% of the rise in October core (ex-food and energy) CPI inflation," he said. "Looking forward, alternative data sources may provide a timely read of the trajectory of these pandemic-affected CPI components. It could be argued that lagging government CPI statistics have yet to capture the full extent of recent price rises from other data providers."

Investors questioned whether these figures would be enough to force a decision from the Federal Reserve.

HSBC AM's Mehdi said the data "implies the risk of a faster Fed taper, particularly if longer-term inflation expectations edge up to undesirable levels and wage growth continues to accelerate, and the potential for increased market volatility".

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, was also less confident on a quick move from the Fed, suggesting a move before late 2022 was "doubtful".

"Not only is an extensive period of above-target inflation already baked into Fed forecasts, but their more dominant focus on maximum employment suggests the Fed will maintain its more patient approach," Shah said. "Their success in reading the tea leaves correctly is one which investors are likely to continue to debate for many months to come."

However, Karen Ward, chief market strategist EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, argued that even with another greater than expected rise, the firm does not expect a "hawkish shift from the Fed".

"Like other developed world central banks - the Fed have settled on the narrative that headline inflation is being boosted by short-term factors; that elevated energy and raw material prices, production and transport issues in EM, and domestic labour shortages will all resolve themselves in the fullness of time," she said.