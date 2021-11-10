Has COP26 been a success so far or did you expected more from the climate summit?

There has definitely been some progress in terms of pledges and targets but overall, it is quite disappointing. And particularly disappointing because all of this pledges are too back-ended. They are all for 2050, 2060 and 2070, and what would make a big difference is understanding more of the near-term goals. For us, we want to see what is going to happen in the next decade. To get to net zero the most important actions need to happen between now and 2030.

So you would say the pledges are not enough?

Quoting the IEA, if all of the COP26 and pre-COP26 pledges are achieved, we are at 1.8ºC, which is big progress compared to the 2.7ºC we were without them. But if you look at the gap, there is a 70% gap in pledges that needs to be addressed between now and 2030 if we are to keep the 1.5ºC Paris goal alive.

Was there anything positive coming out of COP26?

We were really pleased to see the global pledge to cut methane emissions and didn't quite expect it. The momentum that built around this initiative in a relatively short time frame is impressive. It is a really good initiative and an important one, but it is only looking at a 30% cut by 2030 when we need to reduce 45% by 2030. So, it is still not there in terms of delivering on what needs to be done to get us to 1.5ºC. China and Russia are missing from that pledge, which is a downside, but we have more than 100 countries, over 70% of [global] GDP and 50% of global methane emitters on board. That is impressive and we have high hopes for this initiative.

Is the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5ºC still possible?

That is a really hard question to answer, because we need to hope that it is still achievable. It is true that even if everything promised is done, we are on 1.8ºC which is obviously higher than 1.5ºC. But in terms of the financial industry contribution, I would say we are probably just at the beginning of allocating assets and placing the entirety of financial assets and portfolios towards that net zero path. Let us be honest, even now we do not have the data or well developed tools that would allow us to do so. We need to channel trillions of dollars towards decarbonisation. It cannot happen overnight; it needs to be gradual in terms of moving existing portfolios towards that net zero trajectory.

To do that, first and foremost you need data. And that data is missing. It should be the number one objective for the financial industry, working with regulators and the issuers - from big corporate issuers to self-sovereign or municipal issuers - to produce that data in order to analyse the net zero alignment of our holdings. For that to be effective and applicable across our entire asset base we need to be able to assess the targets of individual issuers to evaluate which kind of trajectory it is putting us on, we need to be able to monitor the achievement of those targets over time and we need to be able to make investment decisions on the basis of the sort of direction that the issuer is going. We then need to be able to assess and report at regular intervals.

This means that for every issuer in our portfolio, we need a certain type of data to be able to do that. Until and unless we do that, it is only guesswork.

Without that quality data, is the asset management industry flying blind when it comes to net zero?

No. [We] are not quite blind but we are definitely handicapped. We are ultimately a fundamental bottom-up active manager. Having the data makes our lives a lot easier, since that makes comparison among issuers much easier. But when the issuer does not disclose, we still have to do the risk analysis and we still have to do the impact analysis on those issuers. For example, if we are investing in a small aluminum producer in the US which does not publish anything, but we know the data for the industry, we could use that data as a proxy. Then, we would get access to the company and ask the questions. Even if we do not get a hard number we will get enough to make an informed judgement as to where the issuer is. This becomes our analysis. Flying blind would be if we did not do the proper sort of fundamental bottom-up assessment and engagement.

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation [SFDR] was meant to level the playing field across ESG. Has it achieved that?

SFDR was the first attempt at large-scale labelling of an investment product; it is clearly far from being clear cut as to what Article 8 is and what sort of criteria apply to it. In fairness, it was always designed from the very beginning as the sort of minimum standard, a 'catch-all' category where different strategies, different funds, different implementation, levels of implementation, degrees of compliance were allowed. So, it does not come as a surprise that Article 8 has become such a broad category. Where I think we will see the difference is when the reporting starts, which will happen after July 2022.

Transition has been a key topic at COP26. Can every industry transition towards net zero?

In the long term? Yes. In the short term, it will be very, very difficult.