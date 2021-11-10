UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

Stocks at “record cheap” levels

NIESR downgrades UK growth expectations
NIESR downgrades UK growth expectations

The UK's economic recovery from the pandemic looks set to falter as a combination of rising prices, low wages and the withdrawal of Universal Credit pave the way to a “massive” rise in destitution and inequality, a major thinktank has warned.

According to the latest quarterly outlook by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), the next few months are likely to bring "stuttering growth, rising inflation and widening income inequalities" to the UK economy.

The damning report said household incomes will be "painfully" squeezed by a combination of earnings growth lagging inflation, rising interest rates and tighter fiscal policy.

As it downgraded growth forecasts for the coming year, the organisation highlighted that regional inequalities are likely to become more pronounced.

The thinktank - Britain's oldest independent economic research institute - said supply chain constraints are expected to continue until mid-2022, while rising prices weigh on consumer confidence. GDP growth next year is expected to drop by over 2% to 4.7%, according to the report.

"Supply disruptions have driven the autumn slowdown, but consumer confidence is also dependent on controlling the further spread of Covid-19," the group stated.

"We forecast that consumer price index inflation will peak at around 5% in the second quarter of 2022, falling thereafter but remaining above target until 2024. Above-target inflation is being driven by supply shortages, base effects and a global rise in energy prices."

The thinktank urged the Bank of England to ensure that inflation expectations do not become de-anchored, adding: "we do not foresee a wage-price spiral taking hold."

NIESR deputy director for public policy, Professor Adrian Pabst, said: "Britain's broken economic model shows no signs of turning into a high-wage, high-productivity, high-growth economy anytime soon.

"England's regions and the three devolved nations are not catching up with London and the metropolitan South-East. Instead, regional disparities are widening while the poorest households risk sliding into destitution"

He added: "The task for policymakers is to raise regional productivity outside of metropolitan areas, connect London's capital markets with regional and local capital markets, and devolve both power and resources to local government combined with greater accountability."

The report on Britain's economic outlook came following an announcement by JP Morgan on Monday (8 November) which said that UK equities are near "record cheap" levels as it boosted its rating for the country's stocks.

Reuters reported that the brokerage upgraded UK stocks from "neutral" to "overweight" meaning it expects better performance in the future, marking a turnaround in sentiment for the UK equities market.

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, UK stocks have lagged US and European counterparts by a cumulative 50% and 24% respectively, according to JP Morgan which said there was a "record discount" on their valuations.

University of Leeds calls for investment disclaimer reform
University of Leeds calls for investment disclaimer reform

Little impact

Global ETP flows rebound in October
Inflation-linked ETPs see record inflows in October

Rebounds to highest level since June

