Inflation-linked ETPs see record inflows in October

The majority of the net $6.5bn inflows into inflation-linked ETPs went into products focusing on the US, continuing a trend seen over the last couple of years, the fund giant said.

Despite this surge, fixed income flows fell to $21.5bn overall while commodity ETPs "remained lacklustre" and suffered outflows of $0.5bn.

September 'challenging' for investors but ETFs prove resilient

Across the ETP market, global buying rebounded in October to the highest level seen since June with $113bn of inflows - up from $86.7bn in September.

The increase in overall flows was driven by a rise in equity buying which reached $85.8bn in October, an increase of over $20bn from the previous month.

Inflows into US equity ETPs hit $59.8B in October - more than double September's $28.3B - and helped to drive an overall pickup in equity flows, according to BlackRock.

European ETFs net flows drop 26% in Q3

The fund manager commented: "US equity buying rose across US and EMEA-listed ETPs, with US listed flows at the highest level since June, and EMEA-listed buying at the highest level since March."

Sustainable flows picked up momentum as well in October, with £10bn of net inflows across US and EMEA-listed ETPs.