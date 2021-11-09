Inflation-linked ETPs see record inflows in October

Global ETP buying rebounds to highest level since June

clock • 1 min read
Global ETP flows rebound in October
Image:

Global ETP flows rebound in October

Inflows into inflation-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) reached record levels in October against a backdrop of ongoing inflation concerns, according to the ETP data from BlackRock.

The majority of the net $6.5bn inflows into inflation-linked ETPs went into products focusing on the US, continuing a trend seen over the last couple of years, the fund giant said.

Despite this surge, fixed income flows fell to $21.5bn overall while commodity ETPs "remained lacklustre" and suffered outflows of $0.5bn.

September 'challenging' for investors but ETFs prove resilient

Across the ETP market, global buying rebounded in October to the highest level seen since June with $113bn of inflows - up from $86.7bn in September.

The increase in overall flows was driven by a rise in equity buying which reached $85.8bn in October, an increase of over $20bn from the previous month.

Inflows into US equity ETPs hit $59.8B in October - more than double September's $28.3B - and helped to drive an overall pickup in equity flows, according to BlackRock.

European ETFs net flows drop 26% in Q3

The fund manager commented: "US equity buying rose across US and EMEA-listed ETPs, with US listed flows at the highest level since June, and EMEA-listed buying at the highest level since March."

Sustainable flows picked up momentum as well in October, with £10bn of net inflows across US and EMEA-listed ETPs.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

ThomasLloyd aims to float government-seeded renewable energy trust in December

Cohen & Steers names Joseph Harvey as successor to CEO

More on ETFs

Juliet Schooling Latter of FundCalibre and Chelsea Financial Services
Equities

Deep Dive: Investors need to be patient in Europe

European equities have been resilient

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 08 November 2021 • 3 min read
Partner Insight: Could the road to recovery be full of switchbacks?
ESG

Partner Insight: Could the road to recovery be full of switchbacks?

Royal London Asset Management’s Peter Rutter tells us how his team is thinking through the global economic uncertainties

RLAM
clock 08 November 2021 • 4 min read
BoE is restricting its purchase of coal related bonds
Bonds

BoE imposes rules on corporate bond purchases

No coal bonds purchased

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

LSE to develop 'market-based' decarbonisation project to improve sustainable financing

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
06

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 