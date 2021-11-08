COP26: Investors target clean energy tech to accelerate net zero

The world needs new clean energy technologies in order to reach net zero emissions

The energy sector as a whole accounts for about three quarters of all the greenhouse gases emitted by human activity. To tackle that, clean energy needs to be at the core source of global energy.

Speaking at Investment COP as part of COP26 in Glasgow, Rachel Pallet, business development director at Spirax-Sarco Engineering, said: "Energy efficiency is the first fuel of a global ,sustainable, energy system.

IW's Kathleen Gallagher: Reflections from a week at COP26

"The demand for renewable energy is only going to increase as we all implement our net zero plans."

At a panel called Investing in the Clean Energy Innovations of Tomorrow, John Browne, chair at BeyondNetZero and former BP CEO, said climate change is now a global emergency.

"At the height of the global pandemic one survey found that people were more concerned about climate change than they were about catching Covid-19," he said.

He went on to explain this is an 'extraordinary finding', and highlighted the need for private capital to deploy existing solutions at scale.

"That is the next frontier of climate change. And it requires us to start putting vastly increased amounts of private capital to work," Browne added.

Some estimates say annual investment in climate solutions need to increase from around $1.3trn today to $3.5trn on average over the next decade.

AXA IM targets 'climate leaders' as it shuns oil and coal

Still, the appetite from investors is there.

"There is more investor collaboration globally now on climate than ever before," Chris Fox, senior director at CERES, said.

"There are actually so many global climate investment initiatives and acronyms [that] it can be very confusing for not just investors, but for everyone to provide investors with the clarity that they've been looking for."

With growing numbers of electric vehicles, combined with increased demand for electricity to replace fossil fuels in domestic and industrial uses, electricity networks facing the challenge of how to become far more flexible with more ways to generate and store energy.

The IEA estimates that almost 35% of the cumulative CO2 emissions reductions seen in the Sustainable Development Scenario by 2070 compared with the current trajectory, come from technologies that are currently at the prototype or demonstration phase and that will not become available at scale without further R&D technical improvements.

"Finance is key for decarbonising but it is also essential to help the innovation get a scale," Roberta Marracino, head of Group ESG Strategy and Impact Banking at UniCredit, said.