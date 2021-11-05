BoE imposes rules on corporate bond purchases

No coal bonds purchased

BoE is restricting its purchase of coal related bonds
The Bank of England has announced that it will no longer buy bonds from companies that make money from coal mining as firms will be required to satisfy “climate-related eligibility criteria” to be purchased.

In a paper released on Friday (5 November) the BoE said the purchases of eligible firms' debt would be "tilted" towards the stronger climate performers.

Issuers with any coal mining activities are ineligible. Issuers using thermal coal in their activities are also ineligible unless they meet stringent criteria related to: eliminating existing activity in line with science-based pathways; reducing emissions over time; and renewable energy provision.

The extent to which purchases are tilted either towards or away from a given firm will depend upon the strength of its climate performance, assessed against four metrics: the emission intensity of its activities; its progress to date in reducing emissions; having published a climate disclosure; and having an emissions reduction target, with more credit if this is third party verified.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said: "Our strategy in greening the CBPS [Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme] is to help incentivise firms to put in place and adhere to credible plans for reducing their emissions.

"Incentivising change is more powerful than immediate divestment to encourage the significant shifts in behaviour required across the economy in order to achieve net zero by 2050.

"We hope that being transparent about our approach will encourage and enable other investors to further develop strategies to green their portfolios."

