River & Mercantile sees AUM grow 8% to £47.6bn

Wholesale gross sales have grown by 180% over the last 12 months with an improvement in net flows of £554m from the previous year. The firm also said it has attracted 12 new fiduciary clients during the year, delivering an additional £4.9bn of fiduciary and derivative AUM and assets in transition, "which have subsequently transitioned and are now fee earning".

James Barham, group CEO, said: "The investments we have made in wholesale and institutional distribution, alongside the deepening and broadening of our investment capabilities, have delivered earlier than anticipated. We have once again grown our AUM, by £3.4bn during the period, the seventh year in a row we have done so, and this is a testimony to the quality of our offering, where 92% of funds and strategies by AUM have outperformed their relevant benchmarks over the last 12 months."

Still, underlying revenue fell 2% to £67.9m and adjusted underlying profit before tax dropped 3% to £12.2m.

Company chair Jonathan Dawson said: "This has been another period of strong performance for the group, with a significant improvement in profitability which enables us to pay an attractive dividend, including a special dividend driven by performance fees.

"The proposed sale of our solutions business to Schroders will enable us to focus on the transformation of the remaining business into a specialist asset manager, where we see significant potential for further value creation for shareholders."

