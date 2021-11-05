River & Mercantile sees AUM grow 8% to £47.6bn

Investment group River & Mercantile has reported an AUM increase of 8% to £47.6bn and performance fees jumped by 448% to £6.4m in the year ended 30 June 2021.
Wholesale gross sales have grown by 180% over the last 12 months with an improvement in net flows of £554m from the previous year. The firm also said it has attracted 12 new fiduciary clients during the year, delivering an additional £4.9bn of fiduciary and derivative AUM and assets in transition, "which have subsequently transitioned and are now fee earning".
James Barham, group CEO, said: "The investments we have made in wholesale and institutional distribution, alongside the deepening and broadening of our investment capabilities, have delivered earlier than anticipated. We have once again grown our AUM, by £3.4bn during the period, the seventh year in a row we have done so, and this is a testimony to the quality of our offering, where 92% of funds and strategies by AUM have outperformed their relevant benchmarks over the last 12 months."
Still, underlying revenue fell 2% to £67.9m and adjusted underlying profit before tax dropped 3% to £12.2m.
Company chair Jonathan Dawson said: "This has been another period of strong performance for the group, with a significant improvement in profitability which enables us to pay an attractive dividend, including a special dividend driven by performance fees.
"The proposed sale of our solutions business to Schroders will enable us to focus on the transformation of the remaining business into a specialist asset manager, where we see significant potential for further value creation for shareholders."
River and Mercantile sells UK solutions division to Schroders for £230m
Schroders announced its intention to acquire River and Mercantile Group's (RMG) UK solutions business for approximately £230m, with CEO James Barham set to transfer as part of the deal to lead the business at Schroders and take on a broader management role.
The sales price represents a premium of 28.2% over RMG's undisturbed market capitalisation on 9 August 2021, the day prior to the announcement by RMG that it had received a number of expressions of interest in solutions.
The firm has announced a total dividend for the year of 11.69 pence per share, a 23% increase.
Barham said: "The recent announcement of the sale of our solutions division to Schroders is an excellent outcome for all stakeholders and I am excited by the strength of this combination and the continuity and opportunity it provides for our clients and our people. Schroders will be an excellent owner of the business and for the long-term future growth in an exciting and dynamic market."