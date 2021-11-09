COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

Few firms actively include or consider women in their climate action decisions and plans.

The lack of women's senior leadership in climate negotiations has been raised as an issue of concern by activists.

The UK, which is hosing the summit, was planning an all-male top team for Glasgow, headed by COP26 president Alok Sharma, with ten ministers, civil servants and other officials who were all male.

After The Guardian's exposé, about half of the COP26 team are now women, but almost all of the most senior public-facing roles are taken by men.

SHE Changes Climate, a campaign founded in 2020 to call for equal gender representation in climate negotiations, said that advancing gender equality could add an estimated $12trn to the global economy.

"If we want to solve the climate emergency, we need leadership teams to be composed of 50% women and 50% men in both government and business," the group said.

Yes, we need to think about diversity, but what about the diversity of decision makers?

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, in a speech said: "Women have to shout louder than men to be heard. Women have held just 28% of the share of voice in news articles about climate change."

The issue of women's underrepresentation in climate negotiations is further exacerbated by the gender bias in science research.

A recent analysis titled The Reuters Hot List ranked the 1,000 "most influential" climate scientists - largely based on their publication record and social media engagement. Only 122 of the 1,000 authors are female. It is the same at the corporate level.

Management's missing women

While more than a fifth of major corporations have pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, few actively include or consider women in their climate action decisions and plans.

The Oliver Wyman Forum and 30% Club revealed in The Climate Action Gender Gap report that although diversity and climate are top priorities for CEOs and boards of directors, almost none have considered how linking the two management priorities could accelerate their transition to

net-zero emissions.

The report showed that not only are women largely excluded from most high-level government and corporate discussions on climate, but their role as change-makers is largely unrecognised and underestimated.

"We see the masculine blindspots with all-male panels, or, for example, where a woman is added at the end when someone notices that somehow not a single woman has made onto the panel," Rupal Kantaria, partner at Oliver Wyman, told Investment Week.

"We know that women are underrepresented at corporations, especially in senior ranks and in market-facing and decision-making roles such as in the C-suite and paths to leadership," she added.

The Women in Finance Climate Action Group, chaired by Amanda Blanc, group CEO of Aviva, is at COP26 calling for urgent action to improve gender equality when designing, delivering and accessing private climate finance such as addressing the disparity of senior female representation on climate issues and improving financial inclusion for women.

"We cannot solve the climate crisis without involving women. And we will not create equality for women unless we address the climate crisis. With so much at stake, it is negligent beyond belief to ignore the impact on half the world's population and the contribution women can make, Blanc said.

"That is why I have convened a group of female leaders in finance to consider what more can be done to improve gender equality when designing, delivering and accessing climate finance," she added.

Let women lead

The gender gap report also showed that women are the most likely change-makers for climate in economic areas from corporate leadership to product development.

Female investors are almost twice as likely as their male counterparts to say it is important for the companies they invest in to integrate ESG factors into their policies and decisions.

"Studies have found that women, within the general public, care more than men about ESG issues. Therefore, if gender equality were implemented, particularly in decision-making and leadership roles, gender could be an incredibly powerful lever in the fight against climate change," Paris Jordan, multi-asset analyst at Waverton IM, said.

She added it is not that women have greater potential, but that they have more untapped potential.

"Women have different experiences and therefore are additive to disruptive initiatives. Thus, women can create change due to those different and unexplored views."

Women are more vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change than their male counterparts. Studies show that empowering women through improved healthcare, education and representation in government could help societies adapt more quickly to the impacts of global warming.

As the former Irish president Mary Robinson said: "Climate change is a man-made problem and must have a feminist solution."