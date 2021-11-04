Fed 'steps carefully' as it announces wind-up of $120bn monthly bond buying programme

The Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, made a point of distancing the announced plans to taper bond purchases with any potential action regarding rising US interest rates.

"Our decision today to begin tapering our asset purchases does not imply any direct signal regarding our interest rate policy," he said.

Powell said that the Fed's Committee stated its intention to continue asset purchases at a pace of at least $120bn a month "until substantial progress had been made toward" maximum employment and price stability goals.

The Committee decided on Wednesday that the "economy has met this test, and decided to begin reducing the pace of its asset purchases".

"We continue to articulate a different and more stringent test for the economic conditions that would need to be met before raising the federal funds rate."

According to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, Powell "was very careful not to take any mis-steps", adding that the Fed chair stuck "carefully to his script" that the central bank's focus was on tapering its bond purchasing.

"That's a shame, because interest rate hikes are all that markets want to talk about. Having started to probe whether central banks really can look through elevated pressures, today's focus was always going to be on how much, if at all, Powell pushed back on market expectations for early and multiple hikes," said Shah.

Fed to wind up 'vital' pandemic-induced ETF purchasing scheme

Powell told reporters that, starting later in November, the Fed will reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10bn for Treasury securities and $5bn for agency mortgage-backed securities.

Paul O'Connor, head of multi asset at Janus Henderson Investors, argued that the Fed's actions are only the "first step down the long road" towards monetary normalization.

"The policy challenges from here will be formidable, given the uncertainty surrounding US labour market and inflation dynamics and the appropriate scale and speed of future interest rate moves, from today's unusually low levels," he said.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: "The way markets are positioned and valued right now there really is no room for a misstep from the Fed. Going too hard too early would have panicked markets.

"Likewise going too soft with recent inflation concerns would have created a bigger problem for the Fed further down the line, or worse yet a credibility disaster."

The Fed's announced plans to roll back quantitative easing have not eased concerns over rising inflation, and a potential interest rate hike further down the line.

Candice Bangsund, vice-president and portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital, commented: "The markets are now concerned that the current surge in inflation will force the Fed into raising interest rates sooner than expected and traders have rapidly ramped-up their wagers for Fed rate hikes.

"Leading up to the meeting, the markets were discounting a strong chance of two rate hikes by the end of 2022."

David Page, head of macro research at AXA Investment Managers, said he believes the first Fed rate hike will come in December 2022, and sooner if the US labour market remains restricted.

"We expect headline inflation to fall back to 2% by Q1 2023, but agree that a marked reduction in inflation is unlikely before Q2 next year," he said.

"We also doubt that the US jobs market will post the 500-600k per month increases that Powell referred to historically and that he said would deliver ‘good progress'.

"We further expect a rise in participation across 2022 - among prime age, but also likely in so-called retired workers - but accept significant uncertainty."

Ron Temple, co-head of multi asset and head of US equities at Lazard Asset Management, highlighted that the biggest risk to the economy and markets is "undesirably" low inflation that persisted from the global financial crisis through to the pandemic.

"Flexible Average Inflation Targeting is a good strategy, but the Fed will have to execute on this and avoid falling back on its old playbook of pre-empting inflation when higher inflation is a positive outcome. The recovery can tolerate tapering, but the Fed must not raise rates prematurely in 2022," he said.