Muzinich & Co raids Ostrum to launch CLO platform

Yorke joins from Ostrum Asset Management, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Management, where he assisted in building the firm's US loan and European CLO businesses.

Prior to this, Yorke was head of global performing credit at Bardin Hill Investment Partners for 13 years, where he was responsible for risk management for the firm's loan and CLO accounts.

Yorke said: "I am pleased to join Muzinich at such an exciting juncture of its business development. Alongside a considerable tenure in corporate credit investing, the firm has an established reputation and experience in broadly syndicated loans, which makes it well suited to expand into the CLO issuer market."

He will work closely with Torben Ronberg, head of syndicated loans, to seek consistency in risk management and capital preservation.

Torben said: "As a corporate credit manager with over three decades of experience, we believe entering the CLO market is a natural extension of our business."

"Brian's reputation, connections and longevity in the CLO market provides us deep expertise and enables us to offer clients an expanded range of credit strategies with a focus on downside protection and risk management," said Torben.

George Muzinich, founder and chairman, said: "The launch of a CLO platform, which is backed by a substantial capital commitment, allows us to extend our floating rate product suite at a time of inflationary uncertainty and rates pressure."