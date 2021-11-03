Muzinich & Co raids Ostrum to launch CLO platform

Brian Yorke joins

clock • 1 min read
Brian Yorke brings more than 20 years' CLO experience
Image:

Brian Yorke brings more than 20 years' CLO experience

Muzinich & Co has launched a collateralised loan obligation platform and hired Brian Yorke as portfolio manager and global head to lead the initiative.

Yorke joins from Ostrum Asset Management, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Management, where he assisted in building the firm's US loan and European CLO businesses.

Prior to this, Yorke was head of global performing credit at Bardin Hill Investment Partners for 13 years, where he was responsible for risk management for the firm's loan and CLO accounts.

Yorke said: "I am pleased to join Muzinich at such an exciting juncture of its business development. Alongside a considerable tenure in corporate credit investing, the firm has an established reputation and experience in broadly syndicated loans, which makes it well suited to expand into the CLO issuer market."

He will work closely with Torben Ronberg, head of syndicated loans, to seek consistency in risk management and capital preservation.

Torben said: "As a corporate credit manager with over three decades of experience, we believe entering the CLO market is a natural extension of our business."

"Brian's reputation, connections and longevity in the CLO market provides us deep expertise and enables us to offer clients an expanded range of credit strategies with a focus on downside protection and risk management," said Torben.

George Muzinich, founder and chairman, said: "The launch of a CLO platform, which is backed by a substantial capital commitment, allows us to extend our floating rate product suite at a time of inflationary uncertainty and rates pressure."

Related Topics

More on Platforms

Barings Japan Growth Trust will close on the 6 December
Funds

Barings Japan Growth Trust to close on 6 December

Barings has decided to close its Japan Growth Trust after it fell to just £9.2m in assets under management, the investment manager has confirmed to Investment Week.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 October 2021 • 1 min read
Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing at Fidelity International
ESG

Fidelity pledges 50% reduction in emissions from investment portfolios by 2030

Also commits to ‘gradual exit’ from thermal coal

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 October 2021 • 2 min read
Angelos Damaskos, CEO of Sector Investment Managers
Specialist

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Name to reflect shift to new ACD

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
03

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 