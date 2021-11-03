FCA publishes discussion paper on SDR and calls for feedback

The discussion paper is specifically seeking feedback on how to approach the design of sustainable investment labels and consumer-facing disclosures for investment products.

Responses to the paper will be used to develop policy proposals, which will then be consulted on in the second quarter of 2022.

The publication of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels Discussion Paper forms part of the requirements set out in the Government's Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing, published last month.

It is also part of the FCA's new ESG Strategy, also released today. 'A strategy for positive change: our ESG priorities' sets out the FCA's role in supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy, working with industry, listed companies and international partners as well as building trust and integrity in the market for ESG products.

While the FCA said it welcomes the growing market and innovation in products that target various sustainability objectives, the regulatory body warned of "a risk of harm if the market responds to rising demand without adequate regulatory checks".

"Without common standards, clear terminology and accessible product classification and labelling, there is also a risk that consumers find it difficult to navigate the landscape of products and assess product suitability. We want consumers to have enough information to assess which products meet their needs and hold firms to account for their sustainability claims," the FCA said.

While the paper is most relevant to firms involved in investment management, the FCA said it recognises the important role that financial advisers play in providing consumers with sufficient information to assess which products meet their needs, and is looking at how best to introduce specific sustainability-related requirements for these firms and individuals.

The regulator will develop proposals on this "in due course", working with the Government to build on existing rules, but confirmed that advisers should take sustainability matters into account in their investment advice and understand investors' preferences on sustainability to ensure their advice is suitable.

The new SDR regime will build on measures already in place to implement disclosure rules aligned with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) across the economy, expanding the scope to cover wider sustainability topics beyond climate change.

SDR will also include disclosure requirements relating to the forthcoming UK Green Taxonomy, as announced by the Government in June. The Government has confirmed that the sustainability reporting standards to be developed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) will form a core component of the SDR framework, and the backbone of its corporate reporting element.

The FCA has been engaged with this work as co-chair of a workstream on issuers' sustainability disclosures under the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Several regulators and Government departments will have a role in implementing SDR, with the Treasury leading a cross-Whitehall/cross-regulator working group to develop policy recommendations and legislative proposals.

To help with the work on SDR, the FCA is also establishing a Disclosures and Labels Advisory Group (DLAG), comprised of stakeholders, industry experts and consumer representatives. DLAG will meet regularly and provide feedback, technical advice and constructive challenge.

One of the proposals in the discussion paper is for a three-tiered labelling system to simultaneously meet the information needs of retail consumers and institutional investors. This would consist of the product label, consumer-facing disclosures containing key product-level information and detailed disclosures at product and entity level on sustainability risks, opportunities and impacts.

However, the FCA said it is also interested in understanding whether there are circumstances in which labels might not be particularly meaningful, suitable or feasible, for example, where portfolio management services are provided on the basis of segregated mandates or where products are not targeted at retail consumers.

Furthermore, the regulator has suggested the use of ‘entry-level' criteria, set at the relevant entity level, before products can be considered ‘responsible' or ‘sustainable'.

The FCA welcomes responses to the discussion paper from regulated firms, industry groups and trade bodies, consumer groups and individual consumers, policymakers and other regulatory bodies, industry experts and commentators, academics and think tanks and stakeholder advocacy groups. The deadline for comments is 7 January 2022.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: "It is vital that we innovate to support industry's shift to a more sustainable future. That is why the FCA has been leading from the front. Developing consistent, trusted standards are a vital part of that, giving investors the confidence to put their money where it can deliver the most sustainable outcome.

"The strategy we have published today puts these standards front and centre, supported by supervision and enforcement where firms fail to meet them."