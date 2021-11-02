COP26: Finance sector report gives 'essential plumbing' to tackle climate change

The financial sector has now committed $130trn towards net zero, which comes from 450 firms across 45 countries, according to the report - which was released on the COP26 Finance Day.

Firms across the entire financial spectrum - banks, insurers, pension funds, asset managers, export credit agencies, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, index providers and audit firms - have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, delivering their fair share of 50% emission reductions this decade, and reviewing their targets towards this every five years.

All firms will also disclose their progress and financed emissions annually.

The report also addressed challenges the sector has been airing over the past number of days, including: defining net zero pathways for carbon-intensives sectors; aligning on what constitutes a robust transition plan for corporates and financial institutions; and a sector-wide plan to mobilise capital needed for decarbonisation in emerging markets.

The IFRS Foundation, the international accounting standard body, announced the establishment of a new International Sustainability Standards Board to develop "globally consistent climate and broader sustainability disclosure standards for the financial markets".

Similarly, the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has published guidance on metrics, targets and transition plans.

Commenting on the report, Carney said: "We now have the essential plumbing in place to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account.

"Only this mainstream focus can finance the estimated $100trn of investment needed over the next three decades for a clean energy future."

However, he cautioned that "to seize this opportunity, companies must deliver robust transition plans and governments set predictable and credible policies".

Today Carney, who is also Chair of GFANZ, is expected to publish a new plan on how to scale private capital flows to emerging and developing economies.

This includes the development of "country platforms". The platforms will look to connect private money with projects in these countries committed to net zero, increase blended finance and develop "credible global carbon markets".

All this comes as UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announces requirements for firms to publish net zero transition plans setting out how they will decarbonise through 2050.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said the plans showed "business is upping its game" and announcements were "steps in the right direction.

However, she added: "These need to be followed up with further action from policy makers to develop globally consistent climate and sustainability disclosure standards."