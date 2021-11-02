AXA IM UK Growth fund transitions into sustainable mandate

AXA Investment Managers has renamed its UK Growth fund to reflect a more sustainable focus.

AXA Framlington UK Sustainable Equity will offer investors access to UK firms it "believes demonstrate either leadership on sustainability issues through strong ESG practices or those who have shown a clear commitment to improve their ESG practices".

AXA IM rebrands fund to broaden social progress mandate

Effective 13 September 2021, the Nigel Yates-managed fund allocates "at least 70% of its investment in shares of companies domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in the UK which the manager believes could provide positive returns".

Large- and mid-cap companies comprise 80% of the fund, with up to 20% invested in small-caps, while at least 50% of the fund will be invested in "ESG leaders".

The strategy targets three sustainable growth themes: people, planet, and progress.

Yates said: "We view ESG integration as part of expressing our conviction as long-term responsible investors, avoiding negative issues that can damage portfolio returns but also influencing management to take the right steps towards enhancing their sustainability profile and practices.

"We believe the UK market offers access to exciting businesses, many of which are benefiting from sustainable secular growth drivers, strong management teams and the UK's quality corporate governance regime."

AXA IM rebrands ESG funds to simplify sustainable range

John Stainsby, head of core client group UK, added: "The launch of the new strategy demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for clients while driving meaningful change for society and the environment.

"Following the launch of the UK Sustainable Equity fund, in addition to the Clean Economy fund launched back in August, we are aiming to add more funds to our sustainable fund offering for UK-based clients."

