CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

Standards apply to all types of investment vehicles, asset classes, and ESG approaches

Margaret Franklin, president and chief executive of the CFA Institute
Margaret Franklin, president and chief executive of the CFA Institute

The CFA Institute has published its first global voluntary ESG disclosure standards for investment products in an effort to 'mitigate greenwashing', following a consultation.

The new standards are intended for use by investors, consultants, advisers and distributors to better understand and compare ESG investment products, it said.

The release of the first edition of the standards comes after an industry-wide consultation to create standards that are based on the principles of fair representation and full disclosure of ESG issues within the objectives, investment process, and stewardship activities of investment products.

Margaret Franklin, president and chief executive of the CFA Institute, said: "The complexities of the ESG investing landscape remain vast. We must identify ways to mitigate greenwashing and preserve the integrity of the information being shared about ESG investment products to make them more understandable and comparable to the end investor.

"The release of the standards marks one step in the broader efforts to make that a reality - and we believe an important one."

CFA Institute launches ESG investing certificate for professionals across the globe

Paul Andrews, managing director for research, advocacy, and standards at the CFA Institute said that while there are differing regulations in global markets to address transparency for investors on ESG, it is "critically important" that there is a harmonised, global ESG approach for investor protection.

"Furthermore, such regulation does not always comprehensively cover all market participants. The standards fill these market needs on a global scale, facilitating important disclosures that will drive greater communication between the buyers of investment products and an industry marketing increasing numbers of funds and strategies that offer an ESG-centric approach," he added.

The standards apply to all types of investment vehicles, asset classes, and ESG approaches, and aim to support investors with information that is "complete, reliable, consistent, clear, and accessible", according to the CFA Institute.

They have been jointly approved by CFA Institute and its ESG technical committee, chaired by Bruno Bertocci, managing director, head of sustainability in active equities at UBS Asset Management in the US.

The standards do not address ESG reporting, firm-level ESG disclosures, naming, labelling, or rating of investments or the content of investment products' periodic reports.

A handbook and optional template for ESG disclosure will be available in 2022. It will include an explanation and interpretation of the standards, the association of investment professionals revealed.

