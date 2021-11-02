'Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use': Over 100 nations promise to reverse forest loss by 2030

The UK, the US, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Canada and Russia are among the countries to sign the agreement, which is set to be announced at a forest and land use event this Tuesday (2 November) at COP26 by British prime minister Boris Johnson.

In his address to world leaders at the event, Johnson is expected to hail the new agreement - which reportedly has been signed by governments responsible for the 85% of the world's forests - as an "unprecedented" step forward for efforts to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

"Today, at COP26, leaders have signed a landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth's forests," the prime minister is expected to say. "These great teeming ecosystems - these cathedrals of nature - are the lungs of our planet. Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump in to the atmosphere. They are essential to our very survival.

"With today's unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity's long history as nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian."

The UK is among a smaller group of 12 nations signed up to the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use that have collectively pledged to mobilise £8.75bn ($12bn) of public funding over the next five years for schemes that support meeting the new overarching target to end forest loss.

The funds - which will also be provided by France, Germany, the US, Canada, and Germany - will go towards a range of activities in developing nations, from schemes that restore degraded land and tackle wildfires to efforts to defend the rights of Indigenous communities, according to the UK government.

For its part, the UK said it will earmark £1.5bn of its international climate finance budget to projects that accelerate progress towards the pledge's goal, outlining plans to invest £350m in tropical forest protection in Indonesia and £200m in support of the LEAF coalition, the public-private forest finance initiative launched by the UK, Norway, and US in April.

The pledge has also secured the backing of more than 30 financial institutions which have committed to mobilising a further £5.3bn ($7.2bn) in support of the pledge's objectives. The firms in question, which include major investors such as Aviva, Schroders, and Axa, have seperately promised to "make best efforts" to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from cattle products, palm oil, soy, and pulp and paper production from their portfolios by 2025.

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc said the commitment would help "build a critical mass" that could contribute to the the fight against deforestation and biodiversity destruction, arguing investors had a "pivotal role" in encouraging portfolio companies to change their forest and supply chain policies to tackle deforestation.

"Together we can reduce risk tothe planet and the financial markets, and capitalise on the opportunities that come from moresustainable investment," she said.

The deforestation deal, has been broadly welcomed by green NGOs and policy experts, who said it was landmark moment in the global effort to tackle the destruction of natural carbon sinks that help stabilise global temperatures and provide a home for biodiversity. But they warned the deal needed to be quickly backed up by policies that would turn its headline ambitions into tangible action on deforestation, noting that previous corporate and government targets to halt net global deforestation have been repeatedly missed.

Matt Williams, climate and land programme lead of the Energy and Climate Change Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, heralded the pact as one of the "first major outcomes" of the COP26 Climate Summit, noting that the level of consensus between nations - with even climate laggard Brazil signed up - "boded well for the remainder of the summit".

He added that it was vital that the deal looked beyond forests and tackled other types of land degradation. "Countries' new 2030 climate goals will only be achieved if all habitats can be protected and restored, and if governments can support farmers to feed the world while protecting the climate," he said.

Justin Adams, executive director of the Tropical Forest Alliance and co-director of the World Economic Forum's nature-based solutions platform, said the pact "could finally be the start of something transformational" in the global effort to tackle deforestation.

"If we fail to stop deforestation, we will fail to limit climate change," he said. "The Glasgow Declaration provides a strong political signal, and the powerful collective force of business and finance which aligns considerable economic muscle with these efforts, can shift our food and land use system in a way that we desperately need - for farmers, for consumers and for the planet."

Meanwhile, Roberto Waack, Brazilian business leader and biologist and Chatham House visiting fellow, touted the deal as a "significant milestone" in the drive to protect precious forests and tackle the climate crisis. "The deal combines action to stop deforestation with support for Indigenous Peoples who are the forest's staunchest defenders," he said. "It also includes action to establish stronger sustainable forest economies. Today we celebrate - tomorrow we will start pressing for the deal to be delivered."

The global forests pact comes amid a flurry of announcements designed to ramp up public and private sector action on deforestation as the second day of the COP26 Climate Conference kicks off.

The UK government said a coalition of nations responsible for three-quarters of global trade in deforestation-linked commodities will formally pledge to meet new standards for sustainable trade later today. The new Forests, Agriculture and Commodity Trade (FACT) statement, which has been endorsed by 28 governments to date, will commit nations to meeting "common set of actions to deliver sustainable trade and reduce pressure on forests", it said. This could include support for smallholder farmers and efforts to improve the transparency of supply chains.

In other forest-related news, 10 of the world's biggest agricultural trading and processing companies have pledged to publish a roadmap by this time next year setting out how they can better align their supply chains with a 1.5°C pathway, vowing to provide greater transparency on their Scope 3 emissions and the climate impact of their indirect supply chains.

Cargill, Olam, JBS, Wilmar, and Amaggi are among the firms to sign the agreement, as they acknowledged that they had a "shared commitment to halting forest loss associated with agricultural commodity production and trade".

"We recognise that significant progress has been made, but this progress must be accelerated and scaled-up to support global efforts in reaching net zero emissions globally by 2050, halting biodiversity loss, and providing sustainable livelihoods," a statement published by the alliance reads. "So we intend to build on our shared efforts, working with governments, farmers, and other key stakeholders in our supply chains, to accelerate sector-wide action and to identify opportunities for public-private collaboration to catalyse further progress on eliminating commodity driven deforestation."

The announcements follow an eventful first full day of the COP26 Summit yesterday, which saw India announce a new net-zero emission target for 2070, Vietnam confirm a new net-zero target for 2050, and Nepal pull forward its net-zero goal to 2045. Meanwhile, the UK announced plans to increase its international climate finance commitments by £1bn, as a raft of world leaders took to the stage to call for more ambitious action to curb global emissions and bolster climate resilience.