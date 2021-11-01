Lazard unveils UCITS version of long/short credit fund

The Lazard Coherence Credit Alternative Fund is a UCITS version of the existing Coherence Long/Short credit strategy, and will be managed by Sal Naro, Vincent Mistretta, Michael Cannon and Sanjay Aiyar.

The team also manage the original version of the strategy. Both funds are part of Lazard's Alternative Investment Platform, which has about $3.9bn in assets as of the end of September

Lazard said in a statement that the fund will focus on "consistent absolute returns and capital preservation, while seeking to limit interest rate volatility though hedging and other dynamic risk management".

The asset manager's original Coherence Long/Short Credit strategy was launched in 2012 and has delivered an annualised return of about 8% since inception.

The fund seeks to actively identify positions based on the philosophy that fixed income markets are an extension of equity markets, which Lazard says allows it to obtain an ‘early-mover' advantage through making investments ahead of yield spread and price changes driven by earnings and credit ratings momentum.

The team running the fund take a top-down macro view, identifying relative value opportunities across and within sectors, then apply a multifactor model to identify potential long and short opportunities. Allocations in the portfolio are grouped by expected return drivers and are actively managed based on potential market opportunities and the macro landscape.

"Persistently low interest rates have led to a surge in corporate debt issuance. Yet the changing economic environment and eventual withdrawal of central bank stimulus could lead to significant credit migration, causing challenges for investors that have moved down the ratings spectrum in search of yield," said Sal Naro, managing director and portfolio manager on the Lazard Coherence Team.

"By viewing bonds as an extension of equity markets, rather than adopting a traditional fixed income approach, we seek to identify sector and credit spread migration early, leading to greater return potential, while looking to limit the tail risk for investors."

The fund is available in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Austria, and France.