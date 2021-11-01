Signatories to the initiative have said that 35% of their total assets under management - representing a combined $4.2trn out of a possible $11.9trn - is being managed in line with achieving net zero by 2050.

Meanwhile, 92 new asset managers representing $10.8trn in assets joined the net zero initiative on Monday, timing the announcement with the start of the COP26 climate summit.

As signatories of the net zero initiative, asset managers have committed to set interim targets seeking a 50% global reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, while 15 firms have set shorter-term targets for 2025.

According to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, investors must disclose their interim targets within a year of signing up, reviewing on a regular basis with the aim of increasing the proportion of assets until 100% are aligned with net zero goals.

"If this initial target were reflected across all current signatories, more than $20trn managed would be in line with net zero and subject to 2030 targets by the end of 2022," the organisation said.

"The Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative Progress Report comes as COP26 begins and at a critical time for increasing investor action on the climate crisis."

The group highlighted that the latest signatories, representing nearly 60% of the world's total assets, have pledged their commitment to achieving net zero goals by 2050 or sooner. The total number of investors involved now stands at 220, with a combined $57.4trn assets under management.

Asian and US-based representation within the initiative was "significantly" boosted, with new signatories including J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Metrics, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, Nikko Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Rockefeller Asset Management and Vancity.

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at signatory Aviva Investors, said: "With the release of the IPCC's sixth Assessment Report, we now know that everyone needs to do all that they can to tackle this crisis, shift the trajectory of emissions and align financial flows with 1.5°C.

"To do this successfully we need to harness markets to deliver a smooth and just transition."

He added that asset management plays a key role in the transition to net zero.

Liza Johnson, CEO of Swedbank Robur, said: "The climate is the greatest challenge of our time and is being debated extensively.

"However, the debate must not be at the expense of action, and here initiatives such as Net Zero Asset Managers are an important key in driving development forward."

JPMAM's CEO George Gatch said: "Addressing climate-related risks and opportunities is a critically important issue in the evolution of the asset management industry.

"Thoughtful government policy, investments in low-carbon technologies, and collaboration between the public and private sectors are all prerequisites to a transition to a low carbon world."

