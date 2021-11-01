Brewin Dolphin sets net zero target for 2050

The wealth manager said it will set interim targets throughout the next year for its investments and operations to make sure it reaches net zero by 2050.

The signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative now represent close to 60% of total managed global assets. Other recent signatories include JP Morgan Asset Management and Nikko Asset Management.

Robeco announces interim targets in path to net zero

Brewin Dolphin stated that it plans to engage with companies and funds within its portfolio to push them to disclose climate risks, set targets and make progress towards these targets. It said it already considers emissions as part of its ESG integration process and plans to implement data tracking to monitor the emissions, targets and progress of overall investment portfolios.

For its own operations, Brewin Dolphin will work to reach net zero through focusing on emissions that are both large and have alternatives, such as a shift to renewable energy within its own offices, and changing the way it does business travel.

Robin Beer, chief executive at Brewin Dolphin, said: "I see climate change as one of the biggest global challenges, and Brewin Dolphin will play its part addressing this issue. Brewin Dolphin is setting a net zero target because as a responsible business and investor we believe this is the right thing to do for our clients, our people, and our shareholders.

"By setting a target and joining the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, we are sending a signal to the companies and funds that we invest in that we want to see their plans and progress towards a net zero future.

"This is a natural step for us, aligned with our values and our long-term investment approach, and underlines the importance of our stewardship and responsible ownership activities. At the same time, it's the first step in an important and exciting journey - in the long-term, this goal will shift how we operate as a company. We look forward to sharing our interim targets over the coming months."