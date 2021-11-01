Candriam to cut 50% emissions by 2030

The firm has also become a signatory of the $57trn Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

According to the €150bn multi-asset manager, it has already reduced the carbon footprint of its sustainable funds by at least 30% on average, with a few its funds reaching further reductions targets.

The firm's enhanced climate strategy, set to be published in early 2022, will move beyond integrating scope 1 and 2 emissions targets and include the integration of carbon performance to scope 3 emissions - those that are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the manager.

The firm has also become a signatory of the $57trn Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which aligns gas emissions cuts to 2050 targets and global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"As a responsible active asset manager, we are proud to join the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative whilst sharing our enhanced decarbonisation ambitions," said Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of Candrium. "Asset managers have the power to play a leading role in accelerating the transition to a global net zero economy."

"By having an ambition to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 across a significant share of our investment portfolios, and achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner, we are delivering on our commitment as an industry leader in climate action, to the benefit of our clients, our stakeholders and society as a whole."

The Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative currently has 220 signatories and represents over $57trn in assets under management.