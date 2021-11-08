Corporate bond managers should be wary of private equity vultures

As Morrisons, Asda and AA get swept up in deals, UK corporate bond managers are cautiously looking at their portfolios.

Private equity firms have struck 640 deals in the UK this year so far, more than any other year-to-date period on record. The number of UK buy-outs are up 61% in 2021 compared with the same period in 2019, according to Refinitiv. Private equity firms have also announced approaches to 15 UK listed companies since the start of 2021, having made no more than ten in the same period of January to October in the past 14 years.

As household names such as Morrisons, Asda and AA get swept up in deals, UK corporate bond managers are cautiously looking at their portfolios.

Jonathan Golan, manager of the Man GLG Sterling Corporate Bond fund, said in his first interview since joining from Schroders that this environment is "very risky" for investment grade bonds as bondholders are "left holding the bag" when leveraged buyouts occur.

"The biggest risk in investment grade bonds is not that the company defaults," he explained. "But that either the management team does something reckless or private equity comes in and leverages the balance sheet."

Golan said he "really does not like" high-grade credits such as A or BBB+ where he has "seen that they are susceptible to that sort of behaviour".

Should private equity firms swipe right or left on SPACs?

The manager pointed out that in the case of Morrisons there has been a loss of around 25% on the long-dated bond since private equity had set its sights on the supermarket.

Although Golan feels safer looking at bonds that are rated AA and AAA, other managers do not feel the need to takesuch extremes.

"What we are looking for here is the potential for private equity to buy out the investment grade businesses, potentially weakening their credit worthiness and possibly resulting in credit downgrades from the rating agencies, even taking the names into high yield territory," explained Mark Munro, investment director at abrdn.

Munro, who said he is "mindful of the increased private equity firepower", highlighted that Morrisons "will likely be downgraded to high yield" and Asda's debt following its purchase came in the high yield market. In fact, the threat of private equity activity could lead to the same problems.

"If a company starts to appear on the radar of the private equity firms then defensive actions they might take would actually start to look a little bit like a diet version of a leveraged buy-out," explained Phil Milburn, fund manager on the Liontrust Global Fixed Income team.

An example of this phenomenon are BT bonds.

In June billionaire Patrick Drahi, who owns European telecom group Altice, took a 12.1% stake in BT, becoming the company's biggest shareholder and stoked expectations of corporate activity despite the fact he told the market he had no immediate intentions of making a takeover bid. Since then the BT 3.125% 2031 sterling bond has seen its spreads widen from 120 basis points to a spread of 165 basis points relative to UK ten-year gilts, meaning it has underperformed by 4%.

While not all of the underperformance of the bond can be attributed to Drahi, the threat of more leveraging is "one of the biggest driving factors," according to Milburn.

Rory Bateman: Why is the UK investment climate so hot right now? The flow chart of concerns

All is not lost for those managers holding investment grade company bonds that look like targets, as there are protections in place.

For instance, Morrisons has recently announced tenders for their existing bonds at par as the bonds contained "change of control" language that is designed to limit downside for bond holders in such an event.

Change of control allows the bondholders to sell the bonds back at a premium if the clause is triggered.

Milburn added that change of control is not the only protection on offer for bond holders. There are also "coupon steps" which means the annual payments on the bond increase if there is a change of control or if the bond is downgraded.

The fixed income manager said that once those protections are considered, a bond holder or potential bond holder needs to think about the maturity of the bond to fully appreciate how big the impact of potential leveraged buy-outs.

If a bond is only two or three year duration then the impact is not as dramatic because you hold it for less time or the purchasing company might even look to get rid of those bonds to get a new financing structure, he said.

PE not always the bearer of bad news

However, for those bonds that are already considered high yield before private equity gets involved, the situation is remarkably different because those companies are more highly levered and so cannot be significantly levered up.

"Private equity sponsors were generally helpful through last year in supporting the balance sheets of high yield companies through Covid," said Munro.

"There is still balance-sheet repair required as a result of Covid-19 and therefore we are not seeing, and do not expect to see, much in the way of private equity stripping out large dividends from high-yield businesses at this stage in the cycle."