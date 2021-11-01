Gilt prices soar as government brings in 'unprecedented' sales reduction

The country's budget, published on 27 October, saw remaining gilt sales for 2021-2022 fall by £57.84bn to £194.8bn.

As of the end of the first quarter, the total market size of UK gilts stood at just under £2trn.

As the Autumn Budget was rolled out during Chancellor Rishi Sunak's speech, gilt yields began falling. When plans to cut debt sales were announced, gilts staged their biggest one-day rally since March 2020, when the Bank of England restarted its quantitative easing programme, according to reports.

A Reuters poll of gilt-trading banks said markets had been forecasting a drop of £34bn in remaining gilt sales for 2021-2022.

As the gilt market rallied, ten-year UK borrowing costs fell 13 basis points to a three-week low of 0.98%, which was the biggest one-day drop since the market chaos seen at the height of the Covid crisis.

DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters that the debt agency is trying to manage "an unprecedently large reduction in a way which we think causes the least amount of disruption" to the market.

According to DMO, the reduction in planned gilt issuance will be mainly managed by reducing gilt sales via auctions.

DMO has subsequently cancelled 19 out of the remaining 33 auctions for November through to March next year.

The number of sales via auctions will fall by £49.9bn to £151.7bn over the same period, as DMO also moves to cancel more auctions of long dated bonds proportionately.

Alexander Batten, fixed income portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: "Although the market expected some reduction in gilt issuance, the £57.8bn that was announced is much higher than anticipated."

As a result of the cancellation of the remaining auctions, Batten added that "we are seeing extreme outperformance in the long end of the gilt curve".

Meanwhile, the OBR's latest forecast for the Central Government Net Cash Requirement - excluding NRAM, Bradford & Bingley and Network Rail - is £157.6bn, a reduction of £82.8bn since the forecast at the Spring Budget on 3 March 2021.

"The corresponding forecast of the DMO's net financing requirement has also fallen by £82.8bn to £171.6bn," the government body noted.

The DMO also announced plans to reduce the stock of Treasury bills for debt management purposes by £25bn for 2021-2022, implying a stock reduction of £23.2bn of such bills. This in turn "implies a stock of £36.8bn" by the end of March next year.

According to Kelly Prior, investment manager in the multi-manager team at BMO Global Asset Management, the reduction in gilt sales "plays into the hands" of active managers looking to take advantage of technical movements "driven by such supply and demand mismatches over the long-term".

Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said that the gilt market was clearly "not impressed" by Sunak's speech, "with yields seeing another leg lower" during its delivery.

He highlighted that investors remain concerned about both rising inflation and the future "fiscal drag" on growth as pandemic-related spending drops off.

"They received little comfort as Sunak pointed to a level of inflation far above the Bank of England's target over the next year and his new fiscal rules are a concern for those worried about the impact of the sharp contraction in government spending," he said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility indicated a UK inflation rate of 4% over the next year. Although much of this is driven by global trends, said Blackbourn, the fear remains that it could become ingrained, "particularly as the labour market continues to tighten".

Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, said: "Faced with higher debt levels and a lower long-run sustainable deficit - due in part to a weaker long-run trend growth rate than other economies - the UK's public finances are at greater risk from a rise in interest rates, as the Chancellor himself warned, which could push up debt interest costs rapidly."