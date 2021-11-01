Tellworth UK Select backs 'almost indestructible' retailer Next

Manager Seb Jory praised the firm as “one of the best logistics providers in the UK”.

Speaking to Investment Week, manager Seb Jory praised the firm as "one of the best logistics providers in the UK", arguing it has shifted from a high street shop to a business for which designing clothes is only a small part of its offering.

"It has transformed from a predominately high street retailer very dependent on footfall and its credit business into arguably one of the best logistics providers in the UK," Jory said.

"When you start getting under the skin and understanding where the value really comes from, it is much less from designing their own products.

"It is a business that does its own logistics, from web design and e-commerce to operating a warehouse and processing returns efficiently."

Beyond its own operations, Next provides a range of options for other brands who do not have the ability or scale to run a full logistics solution, and for the manager, this is what sets the firm apart.

"It is something which Next is now able to offer to small- and mid-sized brands who just cannot compete in a race to the bottom on costs and competitiveness," he explained.

"There is a gamut of solutions where Next may or may not take some stock risk on products, may or may not touch the product, may deliver and fulfil for the brands or the brand may use its own warehouse capacity.

"A recent contract with Gap looks like a logistics provider taking a fixed fee of gross market value of products sold, which drops through a 7-8% margin with no product risk.

"That makes Next almost indestructible."

All of these considerations make the retailer an under-valued firm in the eyes of Jory, who believes the fact the company is not trading on a 15x multiple is an oversight for a stock that has the potential to "hoover any other midsized brands that just cannot operate in this very competitive online ecosystem".

The manager said: "It is baffling that a company which is also delivering in terms of its traditional products and website, along with everything else, is so far undervalued."

Next comprises 2.8% of TM Tellworth UK Select, the largest position in the fund.