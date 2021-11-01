Tellworth UK Select backs 'almost indestructible' retailer Next

"One of the best logistics providers in the UK"

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Manager Seb Jory praised the firm as “one of the best logistics providers in the UK”.
Image:

Manager Seb Jory praised the firm as “one of the best logistics providers in the UK”.

TM Tellworth UK Select has declared multinational retailer Next to be an “almost indestructible” business thanks to its dedication to “doing the boring stuff”.

Speaking to Investment Week, manager Seb Jory praised the firm as "one of the best logistics providers in the UK", arguing it has shifted from a high street shop to a business for which designing clothes is only a small part of its offering.

"It has transformed from a predominately high street retailer very dependent on footfall and its credit business into arguably one of the best logistics providers in the UK," Jory said.

"When you start getting under the skin and understanding where the value really comes from, it is much less from designing their own products.

"It is a business that does its own logistics, from web design and e-commerce to operating a warehouse and processing returns efficiently."

Beyond its own operations, Next provides a range of options for other brands who do not have the ability or scale to run a full logistics solution, and for the manager, this is what sets the firm apart.

Stock spotlight: Domino's benefits from wider delivery boom but investors split on firm's future

"It is something which Next is now able to offer to small- and mid-sized brands who just cannot compete in a race to the bottom on costs and competitiveness," he explained.

"There is a gamut of solutions where Next may or may not take some stock risk on products, may or may not touch the product, may deliver and fulfil for the brands or the brand may use its own warehouse capacity.

"A recent contract with Gap looks like a logistics provider taking a fixed fee of gross market value of products sold, which drops through a 7-8% margin with no product risk.

"That makes Next almost indestructible."

All of these considerations make the retailer an under-valued firm in the eyes of Jory, who believes the fact the company is not trading on a 15x multiple is an oversight for a stock that has the potential to "hoover any other midsized brands that just cannot operate in this very competitive online ecosystem".

The manager said: "It is baffling that a company which is also delivering in terms of its traditional products and website, along with everything else, is so far undervalued."

Next comprises 2.8% of TM Tellworth UK Select, the largest position in the fund.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £25m in new fundraise

More on UK

abrdn rejects call to break up Shell
Markets

abrdn says breaking up Shell could destroy benefits of fossil giant's integrated business model - reports

Fund manager rejects call to break up Shell

Alex Rolandi
clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
the fund range will now include the word "ACT" in the official fund name
ESG

AXA IM rebrands ESG funds to simplify sustainable range

Investors and reguators calling for increased transparency on ESG

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Asset managers mentioned C02 emissions in 33% of their ESG-related publications this year
ESG

A quarter of world's biggest asset managers investing with net zero in mind

Research by NN Investment Partners

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
04

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
05

Industry Voice: Net zero is within reach, but can we grab it?

26 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 