Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £25m in new fundraise

The trust has returned 67.5p per share since 2010

The trust aims to raise £25m in this fundraise
Unicorn AIM VCT is planning to raise £25m through the issuance of new shares, as director Chris Hutchinson argues the importance of VCTs in providing capital to “scale-up” businesses.

The $370m alternative investment venture capital trust, managed by Unicorn Asset Management (UAM) director Hutchinson, opened its doors in 2001, while UAM launched in 2000.

The manager is currently responsible for over £1.5bn in assets, of which £500m is invested in AIM-listed companies.

"Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, which we are experiencing both in the UK and more globally, we continue to access a plentiful and attractive supply of VCT qualifying investment opportunities, of which the number and quality is at a level not seen for several years," Chris Hutchinson told Investment Week.

"In line with Unicorn AIM VCT's long-established investment strategy, we remain confident in deploying new capital raised across a diverse range of new investments, and providing follow-on funding, where appropriate, to support growth plans of existing VCT qualifying companies in the portfolio."

Unicorn AIM VCT has returned 67.5p per share in dividends to shareholders since the company merged with Unicorn AIM VCT II, on 9 March 2010.

"VCTs have a strong track record of providing much needed capital to emerging ‘scale-up' businesses, which, in-turn, should create further employment opportunities in the UK and over time contribute to economic growth, while also generating additional future tax revenues for HMRC," added Hutchinson.

