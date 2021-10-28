T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

Alternative credit manager Oak Hill bought for $7.5bn

clock • 2 min read
T. Rowe Price to acquire Oak Hill
Image:

T. Rowe Price to acquire Oak Hill

T. Rowe Price is buying alternative credit manager Oak Hill Advisor (OHA) for a total consideration of $7.5bn, to be paid mostly in cash, as demand for alternative credit strategies among institutional investors gathers pace.

The $1.61trn investment manager will acquire 100% of the equity in OHA for up to $4.2bn, with an additional $3.3bn payable upon closing.

The transaction will be 74% in cash and 26% in T. Rowe Price stock, with an additional $900m cash paid upon achievement of certain business milestones beginning in 2025.

Outstanding OHA debt will also be settled once the deal has closed.

OHA ($53bn) will transition in to T. Rowe Price's private markets platform. T. Rowe Price said in a press statement that the two firms planned to co-develop new product strategies for T. Rowe Price's wealth and retail clients.

Bond yields soar as expected rate hike looms

The firm has agreed to commit $500 million to co-investment and seed capital.

"While we are committed to our long-term strategy to grow our business organically, we have also taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to considering adding new capabilities through acquisitions that advance our business strategy," said Bill Stromberg, chair of T. Rowe Price's board of directors and chief executive officer.

"OHA meets the high bar we have set for inorganic opportunities, and their proven private credit expertise will help us meet our clients' demand for alternative credit."

OHA will operate as a standalone business within T. Rowe Price once the deal has closed. It will also retain autonomy over its investment process and team.

Founder, Glenn August, will continue in his current role and is expected to join T. Rowe Price's board of directors and management committee. Alongside August, all members of OHA's partner management team will sign long-term agreements and continue on in the business in their current roles.

August said: "Joining with T. Rowe Price will better position us to meet the evolving investment needs of clients, as well as the financing needs of companies and financial sponsors, while maintaining our record of measured and thoughtful growth.

"T. Rowe Price and OHA share a consistent approach, focusing on investment excellence, integrity, collaborative culture, and client partnership, that will help us build a stronger combined organization. I am grateful for the hard work and commitment of our team members and looking forward to the opportunities ahead," he added.

Related Topics

More on Bonds

the fund range will now include the word "ACT" in the official fund name
ESG

AXA IM rebrands ESG funds to simplify sustainable range

Investors and reguators calling for increased transparency on ESG

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
LGIM launches local currency India government bond ETF
Bonds

LGIM launches local currency India government bond ETF

India's sovereign bond market has rapidly expanded in recent years

Georgie Lee
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
Asset managers mentioned C02 emissions in 33% of their ESG-related publications this year
ESG

A quarter of world's biggest asset managers investing with net zero in mind

Research by NN Investment Partners

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Autumn Budget 2021: Faster growth gives Sunak £30bn to invest in public spending - reports

27 October 2021 • 3 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 