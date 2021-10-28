Black employees heavily discriminated against within financial services industry

The Race to Equality: UK Financial Services report surveyed 800 employees from 440 UK financial services firms of various sizes and found serious problems of racism and discrimination within the industry.

Seventy-one per cent of black employees reported experiencing discrimination at their organisation, with the report partially attributing this to high levels of tolerance for discriminatory behaviour. Only six in ten black employees reported that racial, ethnic and gender-based jokes are not tolerated in their company, with only 53% feeling comfortable discussing issues of racism within their team.

The report also noted how black employees are being held back because of their race, with 46% saying they believe engrained working practices or cultures have made it hard to progress.

Black employees are the least likely to report equal recognition at work relative to their colleagues, with 34% agreeing, compared to 33% of Asian employees and just 20% of white colleagues. This is reflected by 39% of black employees reporting that their career progression has been lower than that of white peers.

Only 55% of black employees reported feeling comfortable enough to talk about their backgrounds or cultural experiences with colleagues, the lowest of any ethnic group, while 27% said they feel the need to change aspects of their behaviour at work to fit in.

Finally, black employees report report the need for developing black role models as integral to tackling some of the racism in the industry, with 64% wanting a greater diversity of people in senior levels, and 46% citing a visible senior role model in the company with a similar identity or background as an important factor.

Lawrence Heming, research lead for reboot. and assistant director at EY, said that these findings "reflect a sobering reality that many black employees face in today's professional environment".

"As the stories and role models currently being profiled during Black History Month are showing us, listening to experiences of the black community is a crucial step to building awareness and addressing the inequality we see today," he added.

"It is no longer sufficient for companies to take a catch-all approach to diversity and inclusion measures. The report shows that black employees are the least supported ethnic group within the workplace, and business leaders across the financial services sector need to reflect on the feedback from employees and do more to listen to individual experiences."

Justin Onuekwusi, reboot. ambassador and head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, added: "It is critical that business leaders take the time to understand the individual lived experiences of their black employees and accurately pinpoint the unique challenges they face. With a deeper understanding of the specific prejudices and obstacles experienced, employers must drive more effective change that will achieve greater parity in the workplace."

Mary FitzPatrick, reboot. advisory board member and global head of diversity and inclusion for Rolls Royce, said: "Despite a surge in the national conversation around racial diversity, far greater action is needed if we are to start moving the dial in terms of achieving representation, and crucially inclusion across the industry.

"If progress is to be made, the tone needs to be set from the top. Business leaders need to take diversity and inclusion seriously and consider it top of the corporate agenda. This includes regularly listening to ethnic minority employees at all levels, acting as senior sponsors and allies for younger black employees and updating and evolving training programmes and recruitment policies to improve awareness and representation."