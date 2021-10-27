Autumn Budget 2021: £1.4bn in grants introduced to attract international companies

The fund includes £354m to support investment in life sciences manufacturing, £817m for the electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chain, and up to £230 million for the offshore wind sector.

The investment push from the budget also saw more than £1.6bn for the British Business Bank's regional funds, which provide debt and equity finance to small and medium enterprises, as well as £150m additional spending for the Regional Angels programme, which provides reduces imbalances in access to early-stage equity finance in the UK.

Sunak has also introduced a talent network team that will work to identify skill gaps and offer relocation support to skilled workers from overseas.

The programme will launch in the Bay Area in San Francisco and Boston in the US in 2022, as well as Bangalore in India, before expanding to six countries worldwide by 2023.

The chancellor also announced a consultation to make it easier for companies to relocate to the UK hoping to create a system similar to Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Earlier this month the government hosted a global investment summit in London followed by a reception at Windsor Castle with the Queen as it continued its campaign to attract global financiers and multinational companies to Britain.